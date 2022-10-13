ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Obituary and funeral service: Paul Hampton Wilder,Jr. 41, of Loganville

Paul Hampton Wilder, Jr., age 41 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Sammy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Obituary: Pollyan Mallard Edwards, 95, of Monroe

Pollyan Mallard Edwards passed away peacefully in her sleep October 8. She was a native Georgian, born in Atlanta and a resident of Monroe for the last 22 years. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95. A graduate of Girls High School in Atlanta. She...
MONROE, GA
TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring

There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead

A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
Early voting begins Monday in Walton County

The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County. If you are voting by mail and have already...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday

Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between

UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
MONROE, GA
13WMAZ

'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens pedestrian killed in car crash

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the county's 8th fatal motor vehicle crash of 2022. At approximately 9:34 p.m. on Oct. 13, ACCPD responded to the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court where 34-year-old Carly Johnson was walking in the northbound lane of Cedar Shoals Drive and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala that was traveling in the same direction.
ATHENS, GA

