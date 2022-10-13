Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Atlanta Official Convicted In Bribery Case, Facing Jail TimeTaxBuzzAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Forsyth County celebrates the return of the Cumming Greek FestivalKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Paul Hampton Wilder,Jr. 41, of Loganville
Paul Hampton Wilder, Jr., age 41 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Sammy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Pollyan Mallard Edwards, 95, of Monroe
Pollyan Mallard Edwards passed away peacefully in her sleep October 8. She was a native Georgian, born in Atlanta and a resident of Monroe for the last 22 years. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95. A graduate of Girls High School in Atlanta. She...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Clifton Lee Berryman, 81, of Social Circle
Clifton Lee Berryman, age 81 of Social Circle, passed away on October 12, 2022. Cliff was born on August 2, 1941 to the late Olga Lee Hall Berryman and the late Emory Ellis Berryman, Sr. Mr. Berryman was preceded in death by his brother, Emory Ellis Berryman, Jr. Surviving members...
Monroe Local News
TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring
There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
accesswdun.com
Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead
A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
80-Year-Old Georgia Elderly Woman Loses $80K in Prize Scam After 'Brother-in-Law' Tells Her to Go to a Website
An elderly woman thinks her brother-in-law is messaging her, but it turns out to be a scammer that leads her to a bogus website that tells her she won a cash prize. She then sends $80,000 over a series of payments to claim her prize. It was all part of the scam.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office to host 2nd Thanksgiving Giveaway
On Thursday, Nov. 10 the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. The giveaway will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and begin at 12:00 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Last year the...
Live Lakeside in This $7.25M Contemporary Clarkesville Estate
Situated in Cherokee Cove on Lake Burton, this newly constructed, 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath estate is a great example of a home begging to become a telecommuters’ primary residence.
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
WATCH: Oakwood officer’s use of force under investigation after woman injured
An Oakwood police officer is on paid administrative leave while the department investigates if he used excessive force w...
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
Monroe Local News
Early voting begins Monday in Walton County
The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County. If you are voting by mail and have already...
Vigil held for woman killed on Old National Highway, police still searching for vehicle
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman dead. According to findings from the GSP investigation, on October 15, at 3:50 a.m. a Trooper reported a hit and run on GA 279/Old National Highway involving a pedestrian. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
10-year-old boy found after disappearing from Henry County neighborhood
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 10-year-old boy who vanished on Friday afternoon has been found safe. Steven Ramsey was reported missing from Salem Ridge Court in McDonough around 1 p.m. on Friday. They announced he had been found at 6:45 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Police: 1 person dead after shooting in Cobb County, suspect detained
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating a scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around...
flagpole.com
UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday
Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
Monroe Local News
Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between
UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
wuga.org
Athens pedestrian killed in car crash
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the county's 8th fatal motor vehicle crash of 2022. At approximately 9:34 p.m. on Oct. 13, ACCPD responded to the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court where 34-year-old Carly Johnson was walking in the northbound lane of Cedar Shoals Drive and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala that was traveling in the same direction.
Comments / 0