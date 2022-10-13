The Loganville Police Department will be hosting the 8th Annual Donut Dash for Walton County Special Olympics on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Loganville High School. ALL PROCEEDS will go to support the Walton County Special Olympics. Except for the two-year break due to COVID-19, this event has raised a significant amount each year for the Special Olympics. This is the first time back since 2019 and officials are looking forward to a great response this year. As is the case every year it has taken place, a number of special athletes will also be there to participate.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO