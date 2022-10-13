ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)

Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
GALLATIN, TN
Sidelines

Memories Under Tims Ford Lake

Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Alderman Amacher Responds to DA’s request to Resign

Earlier this week Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott made a plea to Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in Tullahoma. Northcott requested Amacher resign as an alderman after he said he received a letter of complaint signed by around 270 people. The complaint questions her residency on Ledford Mill Rd.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WSMV

TN Secretary of State gives up state owned car after DUI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett pleaded guilty Thursday morning to driving under the influence in a Coffee County court. Per the state’s policy, an investigation should be completed within 30 days of the incident. This should have been done in July, but in a letter to the Department of General Services obtained by WSMV4 Investigates, the Secretary of State’s office said it needed to wait for legal proceedings. Those proceedings were settled Thursday.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjle.com

Grand Jury to Convene November 14

The next term of the DeKalb County Grand Jury will meet on Monday, November 14. “It is the duty of your grand jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in the county. Any person having knowledge or proof that an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the grand jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated 40-12-105. The foreman in this county is presently Ms. Katherine Pack, 1 Public Square, Room 303, Smithville, Tennessee, 37166.” said DeKalb Circuit Court Clerk Susan Martin.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES

The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
MONTEREY, TN
WSMV

Franklin Co. man at center of Silver Alert found safe

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 65-year-old man reported missing in Franklin County on Saturday has been found safe, according to authorities. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported 65-year-old Forrest H. McCullough II had last been seen in Tullahoma. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway

A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
SMITHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Freeze Warning Monday Night

The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! A Haunting Bike Tour of Cedars of Lebanon Saturday, October 15, 10:00am-2:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park No Tennessee fall is complete without the crunch of leaves during a brisk fall ride. Come […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SEES INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES

Cumberland County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 45 in a week’s time for a total of 18,432 on Saturday, October 8, 2022. (The total reflects all positive cases since pandemic reporting began.) Deaths remained at 338 on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Statewide, 84 more people died over a 7-day...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER

At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

