23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)
Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
Tullahoma Alderman Amacher Responds to DA’s request to Resign
Earlier this week Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott made a plea to Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in Tullahoma. Northcott requested Amacher resign as an alderman after he said he received a letter of complaint signed by around 270 people. The complaint questions her residency on Ledford Mill Rd.
TN Secretary of State gives up state owned car after DUI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett pleaded guilty Thursday morning to driving under the influence in a Coffee County court. Per the state’s policy, an investigation should be completed within 30 days of the incident. This should have been done in July, but in a letter to the Department of General Services obtained by WSMV4 Investigates, the Secretary of State’s office said it needed to wait for legal proceedings. Those proceedings were settled Thursday.
Grand Jury to Convene November 14
The next term of the DeKalb County Grand Jury will meet on Monday, November 14. “It is the duty of your grand jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in the county. Any person having knowledge or proof that an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the grand jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated 40-12-105. The foreman in this county is presently Ms. Katherine Pack, 1 Public Square, Room 303, Smithville, Tennessee, 37166.” said DeKalb Circuit Court Clerk Susan Martin.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
HCA Healthcare Purchases Former Hotel/Convention Center Site In Downtown Cookeville
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has purchased the former hotel/convention center site in downtown Cookeville. The nearly five-acre site adjacent to the Cookeville Depot was sold for $3.6 million this month, according to county real estate records. Developers had worked with the city on tax incentives several years ago to turn the...
NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES
The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Franklin Co. man at center of Silver Alert found safe
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 65-year-old man reported missing in Franklin County on Saturday has been found safe, according to authorities. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported 65-year-old Forrest H. McCullough II had last been seen in Tullahoma. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
NWS: Microburst winds of 85 mph caused last week’s storm damage in Coffee County
The National Weather Service storm survey team is reporting that most of the storm damage caused in Coffee County on Wednesday (Oct. 12) was caused by a microburst with winds around 85 miles per hour. While there was widespread damage across Coffee County that included downed trees and powerlines form...
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
Freeze Warning Monday Night
The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! A Haunting Bike Tour of Cedars of Lebanon Saturday, October 15, 10:00am-2:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park No Tennessee fall is complete without the crunch of leaves during a brisk fall ride. Come […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Mother of 2 experiencing homelessness shares her struggle
"I will go days where I won't eat...making sure my kids eat."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY SEES INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES
Cumberland County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 45 in a week’s time for a total of 18,432 on Saturday, October 8, 2022. (The total reflects all positive cases since pandemic reporting began.) Deaths remained at 338 on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Statewide, 84 more people died over a 7-day...
ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER
At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
