Waupaca, WI

William “Kubie” Kubisiak, 76

William “Kubie” Kubisiak, 76, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2022, at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Plover. Bill was born January 4, 1946, in Stevens Point to Roman and Evelyn (née Puzdrowski) Kubisiak. Bill led a very active life. He enjoyed playing sports; he started with...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units

Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Column: Sometimes more is not always better

Some of us are conditioned to believe that more is always better. More government, more regulations, more boosters, more control; but is it?. President Abraham Lincoln is remembered for many things, including his famous Gettysburg Address. It was given at the dedication ceremony of the Gettysburg National Cemetery on November 19, 1863. I’m sure you recognize the legendary beginning, “Four score and seven years ago…”
STEVENS POINT, WI

