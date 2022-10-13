Some of us are conditioned to believe that more is always better. More government, more regulations, more boosters, more control; but is it?. President Abraham Lincoln is remembered for many things, including his famous Gettysburg Address. It was given at the dedication ceremony of the Gettysburg National Cemetery on November 19, 1863. I’m sure you recognize the legendary beginning, “Four score and seven years ago…”

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO