Providence, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fallriverreporter.com

Several Fall River area communities holding “Trunk or Treat events for children

Several Fall River area towns are holding Trunk-or-Treat events to celebrate Halloween and give children a safe place to trick-or-treat. The Town of Swansea will once again be hosting a spooky, family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat event in celebration of Halloween on Saturday, October 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Joseph Case High School, 70 School Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
reportertoday.com

Nora Joan Thomas

Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

First dog park in Smithfield opens

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
SMITHFIELD, RI
nerej.com

City of Pawtucket reinvests in Veterans Memorial Park

The city of Pawtucket continues to reinvest in Veterans Memorial Park. The city has awarded a $330,000 contract to Yard Works Inc. for the construction of a new “Bark Park” dog park at Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park (271 Smithfield Ave.) in the city’s Fairlawn neighborhood. Construction was set to begin before the end of last month and will include tree removal, landscaping, perimeter fencing, and the installation of benches and water fountains. The tennis courts will also be updated.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island

- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Historic William Aplin House Hits the Market for $800K

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This property is the coupling of history and modern updates. The first floor has been used for an upscale salon and can be transformed back into residential. Beautifully updated inside and out and unmatched parking. Rare at the price and location. Residential Properties offers...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Pallet Shelters. Not here, not there, maybe not anywhere. No hotel takeovers. What’s next?

Photo from UpRise RI video, below, of community meeting last year in Olneyville. Rhode Island is taking its plan for using Pallet Shelters to provide emergency winter housing for the estimated 500 people in need. Housing officials have been quietly taking the project to local mayors and communities, looking for a home. But while this may be the first many have heard about Pallet Shelters – or tiny, temporary, pop-up housing units, they have been gaining in popularity around the country – but communities in Rhode Island remain resistant or regulations get in the way of an easy or quick implementation.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Brown Daily Herald

‘Taste of Thayer Street’ features food samples, discounts

“Taste of Thayer Street” returned for its second year Wednesday evening, featuring 17 restaurants and seven retail stores, including the Brown Bookstore. In contrast to last year’s $30 ticket, this year's tickets were $23 for adults, $15 for students and $7 for children. “We wanted the tickets to be a little more inclusive,” said Donna Personeus, executive director of Thayer Street District Management Authority, which hosted this year’s event.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

Man takes power trip at fall fest

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 6 New Listings

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/14/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford parking ban while AMC films television series

“NOTICE: AMC is filming in New Bedford for an upcoming television series. There will be no parking on the following dates/times/locations:. • No Parking on 8th Street between Mechanics Ln and Union Street. 5am-9pm • No Parking Madison Street Between County Street and Orchard street. • No Parking William...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

