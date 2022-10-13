Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Several Fall River area communities holding “Trunk or Treat events for children
Several Fall River area towns are holding Trunk-or-Treat events to celebrate Halloween and give children a safe place to trick-or-treat. The Town of Swansea will once again be hosting a spooky, family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat event in celebration of Halloween on Saturday, October 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Joseph Case High School, 70 School Street.
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
Turnto10.com
First dog park in Smithfield opens
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
nerej.com
City of Pawtucket reinvests in Veterans Memorial Park
The city of Pawtucket continues to reinvest in Veterans Memorial Park. The city has awarded a $330,000 contract to Yard Works Inc. for the construction of a new “Bark Park” dog park at Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park (271 Smithfield Ave.) in the city’s Fairlawn neighborhood. Construction was set to begin before the end of last month and will include tree removal, landscaping, perimeter fencing, and the installation of benches and water fountains. The tennis courts will also be updated.
ABC6.com
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
GoLocalProv
Historic William Aplin House Hits the Market for $800K
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This property is the coupling of history and modern updates. The first floor has been used for an upscale salon and can be transformed back into residential. Beautifully updated inside and out and unmatched parking. Rare at the price and location. Residential Properties offers...
rinewstoday.com
Pallet Shelters. Not here, not there, maybe not anywhere. No hotel takeovers. What’s next?
Photo from UpRise RI video, below, of community meeting last year in Olneyville. Rhode Island is taking its plan for using Pallet Shelters to provide emergency winter housing for the estimated 500 people in need. Housing officials have been quietly taking the project to local mayors and communities, looking for a home. But while this may be the first many have heard about Pallet Shelters – or tiny, temporary, pop-up housing units, they have been gaining in popularity around the country – but communities in Rhode Island remain resistant or regulations get in the way of an easy or quick implementation.
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
fallriverreporter.com
Maintenance work taking place on the Braga Bridge in Fall River, Somerset, expected to impact traffic
FALL RIVER/SOMERSET – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it will be conducting maintenance work on the Braga Bridge carrying I-195 over the Taunton River in Fall River and Somerset. Work is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, and is expected to be completed by 3:00 p.m.
Brown Daily Herald
‘Taste of Thayer Street’ features food samples, discounts
“Taste of Thayer Street” returned for its second year Wednesday evening, featuring 17 restaurants and seven retail stores, including the Brown Bookstore. In contrast to last year’s $30 ticket, this year's tickets were $23 for adults, $15 for students and $7 for children. “We wanted the tickets to be a little more inclusive,” said Donna Personeus, executive director of Thayer Street District Management Authority, which hosted this year’s event.
fallriverreporter.com
Straight Shooters in Fall River temporarily closes until it can open at new home
A popular pool hall in Fall River will be temporarily closing their doors until they can open at their new location. In a social media post, Straight Shooters stated that they are moving from 288 Plymouth Avenue to The Crescent Mill located on Front Street, on the corner of Plymouth Ave and Pleasent Street.
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!
You're invited to bring the family for a Halloween movie under the stars!(Photo by shaunl) (TAUNTON, MA) The Star Drive-In invites you to pack the car up with the entire family and head on down to a free Halloween movie under the stars!
Woonsocket Call
Man takes power trip at fall fest
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 6 New Listings
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/14/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
The Legend of New Bedford’s Mysterious ‘Beast of Brooklawn Park’
Recently, we told you about how New Bedford is the No. 2 city in Massachusetts for encountering ghosts. Spirits aren’t the only paranormal activity in the Whaling City, however. New Bedford also has its share of UFO reports, Bridgewater Triangle-related tales and more. Yet one of the more intriguing...
ABC6.com
Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford parking ban while AMC films television series
“NOTICE: AMC is filming in New Bedford for an upcoming television series. There will be no parking on the following dates/times/locations:. • No Parking on 8th Street between Mechanics Ln and Union Street. 5am-9pm • No Parking Madison Street Between County Street and Orchard street. • No Parking William...
GoLocalProv
Celebrate Día de los Muertos With Live Mariachi Band at This Providence Restaurant
A Providence restaurant wants you to join for Día de los Muertos. Also known as “Day of the Dead," Xaco Taco in the Jewelry District has announced it is celebrating the occasion on Saturday October 29 with food and drink specials. Mariachi Mexico Lindo will be performing from...
