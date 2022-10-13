ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Dugger

By Matt Coutu
 4 days ago

DUGGER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken into custody following a brief pursuit Wednesday in Sullivan County.

Prosecutors said an Indiana State Trooper noticed a passenger vehicle in Dugger near the intersection of Johnson and Monroe that failed to signal a turn.

The vehicle reportedly drove for two additional blocks and then came to an abrupt stop before the driver exited the vehicle and ran away.

Following a brief foot pursuit, the driver was eventually taken into custody. He was identified as Bryon K. Reeves, 42, of Terre Haute.

A search of the vehicle recovered methamphetamine, bath salts, cocaine and hypodermic syringes. There were also “legend drugs” in the vehicle, which are described as drugs approved by the FDA and dispensed to the public only by prescription of a licensed physician.

Courtesy: Indiana State Police

A passenger in the vehicle, Mary Taft, 33, of Terre Haute was also taken into custody. She was wanted on an active warrant out of Vigo County for dealing methamphetamine.

Both Reeves and Taft are being held in the Sullivan County Jail.

