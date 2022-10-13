ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Mickey: Playing for first place

By Bradley Benson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys have won four straight games, all with quarterback Cooper Rush. This week will be the most challenging test of the season however, as the team travels to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles are the only undefeated team in NFL, thus in first place in the NFC East. With a 4-1 record, the Cowboys are in a tie for second place with the Giants, and a win over Philadelphia would make Dallas the division leader.

Cowboys insider joined Van Tate to discuss this week’s matchup. The game will be broadcast on Sunday night at 6:20 p.m. MT.

