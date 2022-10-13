Read full article on original website
Obituary and funeral service: Pastor Milton Lee Wood, Sr., 84, of Monroe
Milton Lee Wood, Sr, age 84 of Monroe, passed away on October 14, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1938 to the late Mossie Marie Scott Wood and the late William Lynn Wood. He was preceded in death by his daughter, the late Sadonna Wood Polhill. Surviving are wife,...
Obituary: Charles Kenneth Sorrells, 90, of Monroe
Charles Kenneth Sorrells was born on November 25, 1931 in Monroe, Georgia to Charles James Sorrells and Ruth Williams Sorrells. He grew up in Monroe with his younger brother, the late Judge Marvin Williams Sorrells. His father, known as “Doc Sorrells”, was the Sheriff in Monroe and was killed in the line of duty. He adored his mother and cared for her until her death.
Obituary and funeral service: Jean Boozer, 94, of Monroe
Jean Boozer, age 94 of Monroe, passed away on October 12, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 12 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E. Ponce De Leon Avenue, Stone Mountain, GA. 30083. Jean was born in Monroe, Georgia, but grew up mostly in...
Obituary and funeral service: Paul Hampton Wilder,Jr. 41, of Loganville
Paul Hampton Wilder, Jr., age 41 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Sammy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.
Obituary and funeral service: Jeffrey Neal Ervin, 56, of Monroe
Jeffrey Neal Ervin, 56 years of age, of Monroe passed away on October 12, 2022. Jeff was born on April 12, 1966 in Athens, Georgia to the late Annie Lois Mobley Ervin and the late Grady Edward Ervin. Surviving members of the family are, daughters and fiance, Blair Ervin and...
Obituary and funeral service: Laura A. Calvert, 85, of Loganville
Laura A. Calvert, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Eagle Ranch Chapel, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542. Laura retired from Equitable Insurance in 2001...
Obituary and funeral service: Clifton Lee Berryman, 81, of Social Circle
Clifton Lee Berryman, age 81 of Social Circle, passed away on October 12, 2022. Cliff was born on August 2, 1941 to the late Olga Lee Hall Berryman and the late Emory Ellis Berryman, Sr. Mr. Berryman was preceded in death by his brother, Emory Ellis Berryman, Jr. Surviving members...
Obituary and funeral service: JoAnne Morris, 82, of Loganville
JoAnne Morris, age 82 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at First Baptist Loganville, 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Pastor Steve Morse and Pastor Ronnie Kendall will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
Sign is up in Between, Ga. for local woman in need of a kidney
She was given a kidney by her mother, but after 6 years it failed. Update: The sign is now up on the side of Highway 78 in Between and is lit up at night to avoid anybody driving by not seeing it. The hope is that Shelby Davis will get a lifesaving kidney donation in time for Christmas.
The LPD 8th Annual Donut Dash in support of Special Olympics is Saturday, Oct. 22
The Loganville Police Department will be hosting the 8th Annual Donut Dash for Walton County Special Olympics on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Loganville High School. ALL PROCEEDS will go to support the Walton County Special Olympics. Except for the two-year break due to COVID-19, this event has raised a significant amount each year for the Special Olympics. This is the first time back since 2019 and officials are looking forward to a great response this year. As is the case every year it has taken place, a number of special athletes will also be there to participate.
TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring
There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
URGENT: Walton County Animal Shelter is full, rescues and adopters desperately needed
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 17, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. “The last adoptable kennel run just filled. There are many great dogs...
Early voting begins Monday in Walton County
The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County. If you are voting by mail and have already...
Breaking: Suspects flee after U-Haul crashes into a house in Loganville area
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 17, 2022) – A high speed chase through Loganville Sunday night ended when the suspects in a U-Haul truck crashed into a residence and then fled. According to Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for Loganville Police Department, the incident began when Loganville Police officers encountered a theft in process at a.
Loganville Christian opens new building for school’s athletic endeavors
Loganville Christian Academy cut the ribbon on it newest facility last week officially dubbed the Court House. The Court House shares space with LCA’s lower school playground and will be used as a secondary gym location. Students from all grade levels will have the opportunity to use this space during their time at LCA, whether that be in Jump Start’s before care program, physical education classes, indoor recess or athletic practices and events. The space has already been in use for a few weeks and proven quite popular.
MPD Reports: Suicide; stolen vehicle recovered; dog bite victim transported to the hospital; domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle – Baker Street. Subject...
MPD Reports: Juvenile claims mother tried to stab her; collision between vehicle and motorized wheel chair; children locked out of their home
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Fraud – Cherokee...
