ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Highway named in honor of fallen firefighter Jared Lloyd

A section of highway in Rockland County is now named after fallen firefighter Jared Lloyd. Lloyd’s parents were on hand along to dedicate the northbound side of Route 45 north of Eckerson Road as Firefighter Jared Lloyd Memorial Highway. Lloyd lost his life in the line of duty during...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

Union: 3 officers injured trying to subdue violent Sing Sing inmate

Three correction officers were injured during a violent incident at Sing Sing prison in Ossining last week. The State Correctional Officers Union says an inmate who is serving a 15-year sentence for assault and weapons charges confronted an officer in the cell block while heading to the mess hall for dinner. When she ordered the inmate to return to his cell, he allegedly refused and became verbally abusive. As the officer attempted to open the inmate's cell door, they say he grabbed it and violently slammed it into the officer's shoulder. The officer called for backup.
OSSINING, NY
27east.com

Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake

Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
News 12

FDNY: 4 firefighters injured battling basement fire in the Bronx

A fire in the basement of a Concourse Village apartment building injured four firefighters early this morning. The FDNY say the fire started around midnight at 1278 Grand Concourse. A total of 12 units and 60 firefighters got the fire under control at around 1:30 a.m. Those firefighters had minor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Suffolk police: Coram teen struck in hit-and-run incident has died

A 13-year-old pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram on Wednesday was pronounced dead Saturday at Stony Brook University Hospital. Police say Tyler Phillips and his sister Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
CORAM, NY
PIX11

Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say

FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
FREEPORT, NY
News 12

NYPD: Woman critical after gunshot wound to the neck

A 49-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in East New York with a gunshot wound to the neck, police say. According to police, the woman was shot outside 715 Dumont Ave. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they haven't made...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy