Woman, 80, killed in 'targeted' hit-and-run on LI
Suffolk County police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old woman during a hit-and-run crash Sunday night on Long Island.
News 12
Highway named in honor of fallen firefighter Jared Lloyd
A section of highway in Rockland County is now named after fallen firefighter Jared Lloyd. Lloyd’s parents were on hand along to dedicate the northbound side of Route 45 north of Eckerson Road as Firefighter Jared Lloyd Memorial Highway. Lloyd lost his life in the line of duty during...
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
longisland.com
Queens Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Burglary Spree on LI North Shore
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Queens man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a pattern burglary ring that targeted homes in gated communities on the North Shore of Nassau County. Andres Zapata, 24, was convicted in a jury trial...
Suffolk officers revive woman who went into cardiac arrest in Holtsville
Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes responded to a call of a woman in cardiac arrest in Holtsville at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.
News 12
Union: 3 officers injured trying to subdue violent Sing Sing inmate
Three correction officers were injured during a violent incident at Sing Sing prison in Ossining last week. The State Correctional Officers Union says an inmate who is serving a 15-year sentence for assault and weapons charges confronted an officer in the cell block while heading to the mess hall for dinner. When she ordered the inmate to return to his cell, he allegedly refused and became verbally abusive. As the officer attempted to open the inmate's cell door, they say he grabbed it and violently slammed it into the officer's shoulder. The officer called for backup.
80+ rounds fired: Inspector general details findings from ambush attack that killed 2 Bristol police officers
An initial report from the Office of Inspector General says the suspect who killed two Bristol police officers and wounded a third fired more than 80 rounds during an ambush attack.
Mom jailed for allegedly violating family court restraining orders found incompetent to stand trial
Weinstein has been incarcerated and held on $50,000 cash bail since July after she was charged with several misdemeanors in Briarcliff for allegedly breaking a family court restraining order.
27east.com
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
News 12
FDNY: 4 firefighters injured battling basement fire in the Bronx
A fire in the basement of a Concourse Village apartment building injured four firefighters early this morning. The FDNY say the fire started around midnight at 1278 Grand Concourse. A total of 12 units and 60 firefighters got the fire under control at around 1:30 a.m. Those firefighters had minor...
News 12
Suffolk police: Coram teen struck in hit-and-run incident has died
A 13-year-old pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram on Wednesday was pronounced dead Saturday at Stony Brook University Hospital. Police say Tyler Phillips and his sister Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
News 12
Police: Stony Point man accused of attacking girlfriend leads police on chase that ends in crash
Clarkstown police say a man wanted for assaulting his girlfriend Monday at the Tappan Zee Hotel was taken into custody following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County. That's when a pursuit ensued.
Cops charge Laurel man, 30, in burglary of Calverton home
Riverhead Police detectives report the arrest of a Laurel man in connection with the burglary of a home in Calverton in July. Police said they arrested Lawrence W. Connor, 30, on one count of Burglary in the Second Degree stemming from an incident that occurred on July 18. According to...
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
Police: 4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting at Freeport house party
Four teens were wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting at a house party in Freeport.
Police: Man wanted for breaking into Huntington Station storage units
According to police, a man broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on Sept. 8 at approximately 7:45 a.m. and broke locks off multiple storage units.
News 12
NJ law enforcement departments looking for new recruits. Here’s what it takes to become a police officer.
A number of New Jersey law enforcement departments are looking for new recruits, and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office is one of them. News 12’s Lauren Due went to a situational training and response simulator facility in Freehold to see what it takes to become a police officer. “In...
NYPD: Suspect wanted for robbing 82-year-old woman in East New York
NYPD detectives are looking for the man who caused an 82-year-old woman to stumble into the sidewalk as he robbed her in East New York on Sunday morning.
News 12
NYPD: Woman critical after gunshot wound to the neck
A 49-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in East New York with a gunshot wound to the neck, police say. According to police, the woman was shot outside 715 Dumont Ave. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they haven't made...
