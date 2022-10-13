Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now
MongoDB reported robust growth, but its expanding losses are worrying the market. The company is trading its short-term profitability for long-term growth. MongoDB's fundamentals haven't changed, so a sharp drop in its stock price is a great opportunity for investors.
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
Cheap stocks have the ability to generate enormous, long-term profits for investors.
Motley Fool
These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?
Tenable is the leader in an important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth runway.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Underperformed the Market This Year. Is Now the Time to Buy?
AGNC Investment has almost no credit risk, but it has a lot of interest rate risk. Annaly Capital has more credit risk and a dividend yield that might be too good to be true. Rithm Capital has a smaller but still sizable dividend yield.
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
Yes, you can shop at Costco without a membership, but we crunched the numbers and think the $60 membership fee is the better deal
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. There are two ways to shop at Costco without a membership: Costco.com and Instacart. Both methods deliver your order to your home but come with additional fees and surcharges. With the added fees, you may find it's more...
Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October
Many consumers are struggling with skyrocketing living costs. Some states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, are sending out stimulus checks to help residents cope. For several months in a row, the Federal Reserve has implemented aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. But that tactic doesn't seem to be working.
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
How to delete your PayPal account
In the wake of a social media furor that erupted over the weekend — and led to a “Delete PayPal” mantra on Twitter — the financial services giant says the new acceptable use policy language that it drew up and which seemed to suggest users could be fined for spreading misinformation was prepared in error. “An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information,” PayPal told multiple media outlets about the policy, which stipulated a fine of $2,500 for each instance of spreading misinformation.
Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's $19 For a Few More Hours
When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, it’s only $21 thanks...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018.
Motley Fool
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy
Coca-Cola isn't facing the same inflation-rooted troubles as many other companies right now. Visa credit cards are becoming the default way consumers pay for things, replacing cash. TJX discount stores like TJ Maxx and Marshall's are beneficiaries of the apparel industry's inventory woes.
Motley Fool
4 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if the Market Crashes
Robert Shiller's Crash Confidence Index shows many investors are worried about a market crash. Last Thursday's whipsaw 1,500-point swing after the latest inflation news illustrates the need to be prepared. With preparation vital, these four stocks are a terrific place to start.
Motley Fool
Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound
Stocks looked poised to rebound Monday morning. Splunk reportedly has an activist investor having taken a sizable position in its stock.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Loves This Stock. Should You?
However, whether you follow the famous investor into this consumer goods stock depends on your investing style.
Motley Fool
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
Two analysts initiated coverage of the stock with buy recommendations. That rare double punch realy drew investors' attention to the biotech.
Motley Fool
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was as Good as Gold Today
A good day for cryptocurrencies usually means a good day for the bank. Investors are also clearly looking forward to the company's Tuesday earnings release.
Motley Fool
Why Wheels Up Experience Stock Soared Higher Today
The company is issuing "equipment notes" that will net it nearly $250 million.
