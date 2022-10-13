BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Inflation is expected to weaken holiday sales this year. According to an Oct. 11 article on News Nation, “46% plan to spend less this holiday season.” However, that wasn’t what happened during the Prime Early Access Sale. According to yesterday’s press release from Amazon, “Tens of millions of Prime members shopped Amazon’s holiday kick-off event.” Now that the event is over, we have insight on what products were trending and why.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO