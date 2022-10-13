Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Overcoming language barriers: Teacher tutors Hispanic students
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local public school teacher is working to help Spanish-speaking students get the most out of their education as they learn English at the same time. As we wrap up National Hispanic Heritage Month highlighting local Hispanic Americans who are making a difference in the...
ktalnews.com
Now that the Prime Early Access Sale is over, our editors share why these 10 products were trending
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Inflation is expected to weaken holiday sales this year. According to an Oct. 11 article on News Nation, “46% plan to spend less this holiday season.” However, that wasn’t what happened during the Prime Early Access Sale. According to yesterday’s press release from Amazon, “Tens of millions of Prime members shopped Amazon’s holiday kick-off event.” Now that the event is over, we have insight on what products were trending and why.
ktalnews.com
Public school teacher on a mission helping Hispanic students gain confidence in the classroom
Hispanic heritage month celebrates Hispanic Americans who have paved the way for the Latin-X community, now a local tutor is helping Hispanic students gain confidence in speaking both languages. Public school teacher on a mission helping Hispanic …. Hispanic heritage month celebrates Hispanic Americans who have paved the way for...
Comments / 0