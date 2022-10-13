Read full article on original website
$118,000 Hopium Machina Hydrogen EV Can Complete A Refill In 3 Minutes Offering 620-Mile Range
Two years after the first concept was shown, the hydrogen-powered Hopium Machina Vision has made its premiere at the Paris motor show. The French automaker is now accepting reservations for the upcoming production vehicle. Company founder and former racecar driver Olivier Lombard received French President Emmanuel Macron this morning for...
Low-Mileage 2005 MG XPower SVR Is A Rare Kind Of Sportscar
MG will soon make a return in the sportscar segment, hoping to repeat the success of its iconic roadsters. However, there is a sporty model from MG’s past that didn’t sell in big numbers: the XPower SV/SVR. A low-mileage example of the model that combined British design with Italian production and an American-sourced V8 is offered for sale in London, UK, as one of the rarest sportscars of the modern era.
Toyota Showcases GR Corolla’s Manual ‘Box And Drift Skills In New “Rally Ready” Ad Campaign
Demand for Toyota’s GR Corolla hot hatch is already sky-high before a single customer has slipped behind the wheel, and it’s about to get another shot in arm with the release of Toyota’s new “Rally Ready” ad campaign. The all-wheel drive Corolla features in a...
Deep Purple Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Laden With Carbon Looks Near Perfect
A particularly bold 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R Pro has just hit the used car market and is one of the best-looking examples that we’ve come across. The supercar has been listed up for sale on Bring a Trailer with ~9,000 miles (~14,481 km) under its belt and comes at no reserve with a battery tender, a VMI report, manufacturer’s literature, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title.
$5K Challenge: Find Us The Best Used AWD Winter Beaters For Sale Right Now
Winter is coming and it has no mercy for your daily driver. If you’re one of the millions who live in a region that experiences freezing temperatures then you might be in the market for a winter beater. With that in mind, we’re hoping that as a Carscoops community we can find the best all-wheel drive winter beaters for $5,000 or less. With that kind of budget, what would you buy?
Jeep Avenger 4×4 Is A Chunkier Tough Concept Based On The New Baby EV
Jeep threw in a an added bonus when launching the 2023 Avenger baby SUV at today’s Paris Motor Show, taking us all by surprise by unveiling a tough-looking Avenger 4×4 alongside it. Billed as a concept, the show car will evolve into a production variant of the Avenger “in the future,” the company says.
2024 Mercedes EQE SUV, 2024 BMW M5 Spied, And Part Suppliers Uncertain Over EVs: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. While Tesla has received a lot of heat for the naming strategy of its Autopilot and Full Self Driving modes in the past, it seems that GM owners may be more at risk when it comes to overestimating the abilities of their semi-autonomous tech. According to a study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 53 percent of Super Cruise users, compared to 42 percent of Autopilot users and 12 percent of ProPILOT users, said they were comfortable treating their vehicles as if they were fully autonomous.
Utterly Gorgeous Milano Vision GT Is The Next Italian V8 Supercar The World Needs
No, this isn’t an exciting new mid-engined supercar from Ferrari but instead comes from the mind of talented designer Alexander Imnadze Baldini and is dubbed the Milano Vision GT. Rather than trying to conceive a new supercar from an existing car manufacturer, the designer decided to create the vehicle...
2023 Peugeot 408 Coupe Crossover Lands In Paris To Banish Boring Family Cars
We’ve updated this article with live images of the new Peugeot 408 from its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show that runs Oct 17-23, 2022. Check out our complete coverage of the show here. Peugeot has jumped on the hottest design trend of the moment to create the...
New Dacia Duster Mat Edition Adds Flat Black Paint, More Kit For Limited Production Run
The most striking vehicle in Dacia’s stand at the 2022 Paris Motor Show might be the Manifesto concept, but the automaker also introduced the Duster Mat Edition, aiming to bring a unique style and a long list of standard equipment to the popular off-roader. The Mat Edition will be produced in limited numbers, also hoping to become a “collectible” piece.
Kilow’s Minimalist Jeep Willys-Aping EV Is Meant For Urban And Off-Road Adventures
French startup Kilow has attended the Paris motor show with its first creation: La Bagnole. The name translates roughly to “jalopy,” which gets at the spirit of this self-deprecating, fun-loving, two-seater, EV. The small Jeep Willys-like off-roader was created with the view that less is better. It, therefore,...
Peugeot Inception Concept Will Preview A New Range Of Electric Cars
At the Paris Motor Show, Peugeot announced the Inception, a new concept that will debut soon, previewing a number of design features and technologies set to be applied in a future range of Peugeot-branded EVs called “e-Native” cars. Linda Jackson, Peugeot CEO, confirmed the upcoming concept saying that...
2022 Renault Austral SUV Makes Paris Debut As Kadjar Replacement
We’ve updated this article with live images of the Renault from its public premiere at the Paris Motor Show that runs Oct 17-23, 2022. Check out our complete coverage of the show here. Renault’s replacement for the Kadjar is the Austral, an electrified SUV that’s notable for the fact...
Renault 4Ever Trophy Concept Previews Retro-Flavored Electric B-SUV With Rugged Looks
We’ve updated this article with live images of the Renault 4EVER Trophy Concept from its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show that runs Oct 17-23, 2022. Renault unveiled a modern reinterpretation of the R4L at the Paris Motor Show, albeit in concept form. The rugged-looking Renault 4EVER Trophy concept previews an upcoming fully electric B-SUV for production, with a retro design language and a multipurpose character.
Check Out The BMW 1-Series And 2-Series In Slick Individual Colors
BMW Individual’s palette of colors allow buyers of the brand’s models to select a color that matches their personality and style. To showcase what BMW Individual can do, the car manufacturer has showcased a handful of 1-Series and 2-Series models adorned in a host of eye-catching shades. The...
What’s The Best Black Edition Model Ever?
These days, black edition (or “Blackline” or “Midnight Edition”) models are everywhere. A quick look through our archives shows that everyone from Volvo to Volkswagen and Ram to Bentley is darkening their cars. Our question is, however, who wore is best?. The idea behind a black...
VW Golf Gains Standard Center Airbag, Excels In Euro NCAP Test
The VW Golf VIII was introduced in 2019, receiving a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP back in the day. While this rating was valid for up to three years, VW decided to update the safety of its popular hatchback with the addition of a center airbag, allowing it to excel in a new round of Euro NCAP tests under the stricter 2022 protocols.
Rule The Playground With This Electric Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Ride-On
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is an electrifying preview of things to come, but customers can already snag an electric Challenger SRT Hellcat if they’re willing to make a few tradeoffs. Key among them is a top speed of 2.8 mph (4.5 km/h), which is conveniently the same...
Porsche’s New PPS Origin Service Is Basically 23 And Me For Your Car
The nice thing about owning a Porsche sports car is that you’re nearly guaranteed to own a classic, be that now or in the future. A new Porsche online service is offering to tell you the history of that classic. The automaker recently launched its vehicle documentation website, which...
2023 BMW M2, 2024 Chevrolet Trax, And 2024 Polestar 3: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Michigan has become the latest state to take issue with how used-car dealership Carvana operates and has suspended its license to sell cars. The reasons are numerous, including cases of alleged fraudulent acts by Carvana employees, such as destroying title applications, as well as improper odometer disclosure records. Given the multiple violations, Michigan says Carvana is an “imminent threat” to the “health, safety or welfare of the public, requiring emergency action.”
