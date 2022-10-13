Read full article on original website
Obituary and funeral service: Laura A. Calvert, 85, of Loganville
Laura A. Calvert, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Eagle Ranch Chapel, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542. Laura retired from Equitable Insurance in 2001...
Obituary and funeral service: JoAnne Morris, 82, of Loganville
JoAnne Morris, age 82 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at First Baptist Loganville, 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Pastor Steve Morse and Pastor Ronnie Kendall will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
Obituary and funeral service: Jean Boozer, 94, of Monroe
Jean Boozer, age 94 of Monroe, passed away on October 12, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 12 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E. Ponce De Leon Avenue, Stone Mountain, GA. 30083. Jean was born in Monroe, Georgia, but grew up mostly in...
Obituary and funeral service: Clifton Lee Berryman, 81, of Social Circle
Clifton Lee Berryman, age 81 of Social Circle, passed away on October 12, 2022. Cliff was born on August 2, 1941 to the late Olga Lee Hall Berryman and the late Emory Ellis Berryman, Sr. Mr. Berryman was preceded in death by his brother, Emory Ellis Berryman, Jr. Surviving members...
TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring
There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
CCSD names interim principal for Whit Davis
The Clarke County School District says Dr. Vickie Randolph is the interim principal at Whit Davis Elementary School. Randolph will begin her new job on November 1, taking over for the departing Dr. Dan McGuire, who is leaving Athens for a job with the state Department of Education in Atlanta. Randolph has spent the past year in the Clarke County School District’s Division of Instructional Services and School Performance.
Early voting begins Monday in Walton County
The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County. If you are voting by mail and have already...
nowhabersham.com
Week 9: Rabun remains undefeated; Gainesville shuts out Habersham Central
#2 Rabun County took the region race by the horns Friday night on the road, defeating the #6 Blue Devils at the Granite Bowl, 41-21. Elbert County went into the game off its best start since 2011. Friday’s matchup marked the first time the two teams played when both were ranked. The Blue Devils are the highest-ranked region opponent Rabun has faced during its now 48-game region win streak.
accesswdun.com
Lula man renovates community baseball field
Local resident Felton Wood recently finished renovations on the community baseball field in Lula. Wood and several other members of the community banded together to repaint the concession stand, add appliances, bathrooms, picnic tables and grill stations. Most of the renovation was funded by Wood personally, with some contributions coming from the city. He hopes this will help engage the community and promote more outdoor events.
accesswdun.com
Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
“We don’t know why:” Family of Navy veteran, father shot and killed on I-285 wants answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Daniel Booth served in a Navy for eight years right out of high school, seeing the world and serving his country as a Navy technician, according to his family. No one who loved him, including his 17-year-old daughter, would have thought he would be gunned...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office to host 2nd Thanksgiving Giveaway
On Thursday, Nov. 10 the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. The giveaway will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and begin at 12:00 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Last year the...
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
flagpole.com
UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday
Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
Georgia teams salute slain Jefferson High School football player Elijah DeWitt
Flowery Branch joins Jefferson in a silent tribute to the senior wide receiver who was shot and killed last week
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Clayton County police searching for man last heard from Oct. 8
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police have announced an ongoing search for a missing 20-year-old man. Darnell Henderson was last seen in Ellenwood on the 5700 block of Gum Court on Oct. 7, according to his family. They told police the last time they spoke to him was on Oct. 8.
Loganville Christian opens new building for school’s athletic endeavors
Loganville Christian Academy cut the ribbon on it newest facility last week officially dubbed the Court House. The Court House shares space with LCA’s lower school playground and will be used as a secondary gym location. Students from all grade levels will have the opportunity to use this space during their time at LCA, whether that be in Jump Start’s before care program, physical education classes, indoor recess or athletic practices and events. The space has already been in use for a few weeks and proven quite popular.
Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between
UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
