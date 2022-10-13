ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Laura A. Calvert, 85, of Loganville

Laura A. Calvert, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Eagle Ranch Chapel, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542. Laura retired from Equitable Insurance in 2001...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: JoAnne Morris, 82, of Loganville

JoAnne Morris, age 82 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at First Baptist Loganville, 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Pastor Steve Morse and Pastor Ronnie Kendall will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Jean Boozer, 94, of Monroe

Jean Boozer, age 94 of Monroe, passed away on October 12, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 12 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E. Ponce De Leon Avenue, Stone Mountain, GA. 30083. Jean was born in Monroe, Georgia, but grew up mostly in...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring

There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WGAU

CCSD names interim principal for Whit Davis

The Clarke County School District says Dr. Vickie Randolph is the interim principal at Whit Davis Elementary School. Randolph will begin her new job on November 1, taking over for the departing Dr. Dan McGuire, who is leaving Athens for a job with the state Department of Education in Atlanta. Randolph has spent the past year in the Clarke County School District’s Division of Instructional Services and School Performance.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Early voting begins Monday in Walton County

The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County. If you are voting by mail and have already...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Week 9: Rabun remains undefeated; Gainesville shuts out Habersham Central

#2 Rabun County took the region race by the horns Friday night on the road, defeating the #6 Blue Devils at the Granite Bowl, 41-21. Elbert County went into the game off its best start since 2011. Friday’s matchup marked the first time the two teams played when both were ranked. The Blue Devils are the highest-ranked region opponent Rabun has faced during its now 48-game region win streak.
MOUNT AIRY, GA
accesswdun.com

Lula man renovates community baseball field

Local resident Felton Wood recently finished renovations on the community baseball field in Lula. Wood and several other members of the community banded together to repaint the concession stand, add appliances, bathrooms, picnic tables and grill stations. Most of the renovation was funded by Wood personally, with some contributions coming from the city. He hopes this will help engage the community and promote more outdoor events.
LULA, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
flagpole.com

UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday

Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Loganville Christian opens new building for school’s athletic endeavors

Loganville Christian Academy cut the ribbon on it newest facility last week officially dubbed the Court House. The Court House shares space with LCA’s lower school playground and will be used as a secondary gym location. Students from all grade levels will have the opportunity to use this space during their time at LCA, whether that be in Jump Start’s before care program, physical education classes, indoor recess or athletic practices and events. The space has already been in use for a few weeks and proven quite popular.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between

UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
MONROE, GA

Community Policy