‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season 5, episode 29 (10/13/22): How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel

“The Good Doctor” is back tonight with episode three of season six. Here’s how you can watch the season’s third episode including fuboTV. The third episode of season six will premiere on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Though fans can also catch the show on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial, and then the platform costs $64.99 monthly.

TV SERIES ・ 48 MINUTES AGO