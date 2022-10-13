Hardaway at AAC Media Days- ‘When you want to win, want to win a championship, the pressure is always there.

MEMPHIS – Armed with a new six-year, 16-plus million dollar contract and eager to put his veteran-laden and new look team on display, Penny Hardaway, along with seniors DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis took part in AAC Media Days Thursday.

One of the hot topics, of course, the preseason honors that had both Williams and Davis named first team All-AAC but Davis was not picked as the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year despite winning the league’s top honor last year.

Davis and Williams, both from Houston, are also not too concerned that Memphis is picked second to the Cougars in the preseason poll.

“Them just predictions. We all know that, I think SMU was picked fifth last year. We finished second,” Davis said. “So, them predictions and they always end up wrong at the end of the year. So we’ll continue to keep showing that.”

“Our goal is to win a championship so we don’t take anything as disrespect,” Williams said. “But we do have a huge chip on our shoulder to show the world who we are.”

As for Hardaway and that new contract, the Tigers coach was asked if that new deal and the end of the years-long investigation into his program will lead to less pressure in year five.

“The pressure is always going to be there,” Hardaway said. “You know, when you want to win, you want to win a championship. You want to trust your team into hierarchy of the country, around the country, with the top teams, then there’s always going to be pressure. And you want that pressure because it keeps you on your toes.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.