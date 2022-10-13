It’s never a dull moment when it comes to global megastar Rihanna. Since the release of her last album “ANTI” on January 28, 2016, many have been begging the “Work” singer for new music for the past six years. Though, she’s been busy establishing herself as a successful businesswoman, becoming a billionaire thanks to booming brands like Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, and also welcoming a new baby.

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO