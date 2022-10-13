Read full article on original website
Related
Kinzinger: Trump required by law to testify before Jan. 6 committee
Former President Trump will be required by law to testify before the Jan. 6 committee when he is called to do so, committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Driving the news: The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday unanimously voted to issue a subpoena to...
What's going on in the Georgia attorney general race?
In the race to be Georgia's next attorney general, two candidates have very different views on how to do the job. And that contrast has crystallized around the issue of abortion. Why it matters: While it doesn't get the same attention as other races, the attorney general is the state’s...
Donald Trump trashes "stupid" GOP candidate Joe O'Dea in Colorado U.S. Senate race
Former President Trump remained uncharacteristically quiet in Colorado's midterm elections. Until now.Driving the news: He took to social media Monday to trash Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea, labeling him a "Republican in name only," and urging followers not to support the contender."MAGA doesn't vote for stupid people with big mouths," Trump posted on Truth Social.Why it matters: The race is one of the most-watched in the nation and Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet's re-election could help determine which major party controls the U.S. Senate.But Republicans can't win in blue-tilting Colorado — where Democrats hold a 3-percentage point, or...
DOJ: Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
Bannon's attorneys deny he was acting in bad faith, and are asking a judge to set aside mandatory minimum sentencing rules and give him probation. Bannon is to be sentenced on Friday.
Dems fear Kari Lake could be Arizona's governor—and a major MAGA star
Democratic Party strategists are watching Arizona's Kari Lake with growing alarm. Why it matters: As some see it, Lake — a 2020 election denier — could easily win the state's gubernatorial race and threaten its 2024 election processes. And with the talent she's already displayed even as a political novice, they see her potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.
Kari Lake refuses to say whether she will accept election results if she loses
Arizona's Kari Lake on Sunday did not answer — when asked multiple times —whether she will accept the results of her state's 2022 gubernatorial election if she loses. Why it matters: Lake, a 2020 election denier, is locked into a tight race with Democrat Katie Hobbs to become Arizona's next governor, a position that has the potential to affect the 2024 election process.
Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Benjamin R. Civiletti, who investigated President Jimmy Carter’s brother while in the administration and who later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys, has died. He was 87. The Baltimore Sun reported that Civiletti died Sunday...
Paul Ryan predicts Trump won’t be GOP nominee in 2024
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan predicted Thursday that former President Trump will not be the Republican nominee in 2024 and that he only holds power within the Republican Party because “everybody’s afraid of him.”. Why it matters: Ryan's comments come as other potential Republican 2024 candidates...
Trump endorses Zeldin in New York governor's race
Former President Trump on Sunday formally endorsed New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (R) in the race against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). Why it matters: Trump's endorsement is a sign that the former president believes the GOP congressman may be able to pull off an upset — and wants to be able to claim some degree of credit if he does.
Obama to campaign for Dems in key states as midterms race tighten
Former President Obama will campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia in the final weeks of the midterm elections, an Obama spokesperson tells Axios. Why it matters: Obama will visit three major swing states that include some of the most highly-contested midterm races. The former president started entering the midterms back in August.
D.C. attorney general to investigate GOP governors busing migrants to nation's capital
The D.C. attorney general is opening an investigation into governors who are relocating migrants to the nation's capital, according to the Texas Tribune and ProPublica. The big picture: Governors from Texas, Florida and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants to Washington D.C.,, as well as New York and Chicago, in recent months.
Warnock, Walker square off in debate for key Senate seat
In their only confirmed midterm elections debate, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican candidate Herschel Walker faced off Friday in Savannah, Georgia. Driving the news: The two Georgians answered a range of questions about abortion, inflation, Vladimir Putin and student debt relief. But they also faced questions about various controversies in their personal lives.
Sanders criticizes Fed, touts Dems as “preferable" candidates for working class
Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), an independent who caucuses with Democrats, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that he believes the Democrats are more "preferable" candidates for working-class voters than Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections. What they're saying: "I believe, and most Democrats believe, that at a time when...
Democrats' blue-state headaches
House Republicans are increasingly confident they can make unexpected inroads into some solidly Democratic congressional districts, including in some of the bluest states in the country: California, Connecticut, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island. Why it matters: Following the money is as important as following the (limited) congressional public polling....
Doctors seek a bigger voice in races as midterms approach
Doctors who've never been involved in politics before are mobilizing to influence the outcome of the midterms, joining battles over abortion and gun violence while confronting health misinformation and anti-science sentiment. Why it matters: The same public distrust and politicization of science that's fueling physician burnout is drawing some doctors...
Arizona governor's race: Where Katie Hobbs stands on the issues
With early voting underway and the election just around the corner, Axios Phoenix is breaking down the biggest races on your ballot. We're starting the race that will largely determine the direction our state will take for the next four years: the race for governor. Context: Democrat Katie Hobbs has been Arizona's secretary of state since 2019, and she spent eight years in the legislature, including as the Senate's Democratic leader. She spent much of her career before running for office as a social worker.Education: Hobbs wants teachers to get an average pay raise of $14,000 to bring Arizona to...
How Axios Denver covers politics and the 2022 election
As the 2022 election season kicks into high gear, we wanted to offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how we cover politics. What to know: Our mission this midterm election is to deliver smart news that cuts through the spin and delivers actionable intelligence to voters. And we're preparing voter guides...
FBI puts Colorado election officials on heightened alert ahead of 2022 vote
Just as mail ballots go to Colorado voters, the FBI and local election officials are issuing warnings about unprecedented efforts to disrupt the 2022 midterm elections and spread misinformation about the security of the vote.Threat level: The FBI and Homeland Security analysts identified Colorado as one of the top states for threats to poll workers and put election administrators on heightened alert.Colorado election administrators tell Axios Denver the scale of the threats exceeds the 2020 election, when unsubstantiated election conspiracies led to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol."It definitely is more intense before this election," Weld County clerk...
Biden comments on "devastating" Jan. 6th footage
President Biden commented Saturday on the Jan. 6th hearings, telling reporters while on the campaign trail in Oregon that "the testimony in the video are actually pretty devastating," according to the White House pool report. Why it matters: "But any more I say about it, you -- justified -- are...
Scoop: DOJ demands Hikvision lobbyists register as foreign agents
The Justice Department has required lobbyists for Hikvision, a leading Chinese surveillance equipment company, to register as foreign agents, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The move comes amid a broader federal crackdown on Chinese industries deemed potential U.S. national security threats. The push is now reaching D.C. representatives for the world's largest manufacturer of video surveillance equipment.
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0