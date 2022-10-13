ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Comments / 2

Related
WDSU

Slidell woman accuses neighbor of home invasion

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man has been arrested after he was accused of a home invasion armed with a knife. The sheriff said, around 4 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the home invasion in the 1000 block of Clarise Court. John Holland was arrested and accused of forcing...
SLIDELL, LA
wbrz.com

Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail

WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Police seeking suspect in auto theft (video)

The NOPD is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the perpetrator of an auto theft that occurred on Oct. 13 in the 2600 block of Wisteria Street. At about 2:30 p.m., the man pictured above is seen on video surveillance spotting a tan 2011 Hyundai Sonata, seen above, parked in a driveway. He breaks the rear passenger window, slips inside the car and drives away in the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD searching for two missing teens

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Tip leads to arrest of convicted felon with a stolen firearm

On October 13, 2022, at 8:15 AM, Kenner Police 911 center received a report of a subject walking in the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard, carrying a backpack with a gun inside. Within minutes officers arrived on scene, observed the subject walking down Veterans. Officers stopped to speak with the subject at which time turned from the officers, threw the backpack to the ground and fled on foot.
KENNER, LA
L'Observateur

Impairment Suspected in Fatal Lafourche Parish Motorcycle Crash

Lockport – On October 17, 2022, shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 just south of the Valentine Bridge. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Destyn Allinson of Cut Off. The preliminary investigation revealed...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans woman struck, killed in hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a man was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway when he struck...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Bicyclist hit twice, killed in Thibodaux

Cops say a bicyclist is dead after a crash on LA. Highway 3107, Talbot Avenue, at the intersection with Oakley Street. “The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux,” Lieutenant Clint Dempster said in a news release.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity

A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
FOLSOM, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 10/10 to 10/16

COURT SENTENCE – COURT SENTENCE. CAMBRE, MICHELLE 35 1771 BON SEJOUR ST, LUTCHER, LA 70071. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT (FELONY) COOPER, CAMRON 22 8164 KING VIEW ST, ST. JAMES, LA 70086. RETURN – RETURN. GREEN, MICHAEL SR 34 57245 CPL HERMAN, BAYOU GOULA,...
LUTCHER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy