Read full article on original website
Related
Cops: Northshore man with knife invades neighbor's home after his birthday
Police say a man armed himself early this morning and forced his way into a neighbor’s home outside of Slidell. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell man after he barged into a neighbor’s residence while armed
WDSU
Slidell woman accuses neighbor of home invasion
SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man has been arrested after he was accused of a home invasion armed with a knife. The sheriff said, around 4 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the home invasion in the 1000 block of Clarise Court. John Holland was arrested and accused of forcing...
wbrz.com
Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail
WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans East, police search for driver
According to the NOPD, shortly after 8:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.
L'Observateur
Troopers Seek Assistance in Assumption Parish Hit and Run Crash that Killed Pedestrian
Belle Rose – On October 16, 2022, shortly after 8:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 998. The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle. The preliminary investigation revealed Gilbert...
Cops looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian
NOPD says a woman is dead, and the driver that hit her fled the crash scene. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a Hit and Run Traffic Fatality that left an unknown woman deceased
NOLA.com
15-year-old shot while in vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A 15-year-old was shot Sunday night while traveling in a vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and America Street (map), which is at the edge of the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
gentillymessenger.com
Police seeking suspect in auto theft (video)
The NOPD is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the perpetrator of an auto theft that occurred on Oct. 13 in the 2600 block of Wisteria Street. At about 2:30 p.m., the man pictured above is seen on video surveillance spotting a tan 2011 Hyundai Sonata, seen above, parked in a driveway. He breaks the rear passenger window, slips inside the car and drives away in the vehicle.
NOPD searching for two missing teens
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Tip leads to arrest of convicted felon with a stolen firearm
On October 13, 2022, at 8:15 AM, Kenner Police 911 center received a report of a subject walking in the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard, carrying a backpack with a gun inside. Within minutes officers arrived on scene, observed the subject walking down Veterans. Officers stopped to speak with the subject at which time turned from the officers, threw the backpack to the ground and fled on foot.
L'Observateur
Impairment Suspected in Fatal Lafourche Parish Motorcycle Crash
Lockport – On October 17, 2022, shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 just south of the Valentine Bridge. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Destyn Allinson of Cut Off. The preliminary investigation revealed...
UTV driver killed in St. Tammany crash
Emergency crews airlifted the side-by-side’s driver to an area hospital where he later died. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.
fox8live.com
3 more robberies attempted Friday near scene where NOPD officer was shot one night earlier
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three more robbery attempts were reported Friday night (Oct. 14) in the same Mid-City neighborhood where an off-duty New Orleans police officer was shot during an attempted robbery one night earlier, the NOPD said. Four women were victimized in the three incidents, which occurred within the...
WDSU
New Orleans woman struck, killed in hit-and-run crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a man was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway when he struck...
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of a Cut Off man for alleged child rape on October 14, 2022. Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was taken into custody on Thursday.
Bicyclist hit twice, killed in Thibodaux
Cops say a bicyclist is dead after a crash on LA. Highway 3107, Talbot Avenue, at the intersection with Oakley Street. “The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux,” Lieutenant Clint Dempster said in a news release.
NOLA.com
Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity
A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
NOPD officer shot, police release little information
New Orleans Police are saying very little about a shooting that left a cop in the hospital with a bullet wound. An initial police report does not identify the officer. It also does not explain how he got shot.
WDSU
St. Bernard Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and damaging her home
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — St. Bernard Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a man who is being accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend, the mother of his child, and causing extensive damage to her home. Curtis Williams, 22, of Chalmette, is wanted for second-degree battery, simple...
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 10/10 to 10/16
COURT SENTENCE – COURT SENTENCE. CAMBRE, MICHELLE 35 1771 BON SEJOUR ST, LUTCHER, LA 70071. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT (FELONY) COOPER, CAMRON 22 8164 KING VIEW ST, ST. JAMES, LA 70086. RETURN – RETURN. GREEN, MICHAEL SR 34 57245 CPL HERMAN, BAYOU GOULA,...
Comments / 2