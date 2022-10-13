Sen. Tammy Baldwin, State Rep. Jill Billings rally in La Crosse to support Mandela Barnes

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and La Crosse Assembly Representative Jill Billings (D-WI) voiced their support for U.S. Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes at the La Crosse Democrats Office on Thursday.

The event underscored Barnes’ “Ron against Roe” tour, which highlights incumbent Republican senator Ron Johnson’s support for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Baldwin and Billings said Thursday that Barnes will protect abortion rights.

“It’s so callous of the Republicans in Congress celebrating this decision rather than understanding that it has brought women back in this country,” said Sen. Baldwin.

“He will make sure that women are not left as second-class citizens but will be able to have privacy and the type of female reproductive care that we need,” said State Rep. Billings.

The latest Marquette Law Poll has Johnson with a six percent lead over Barnes among likely voters, with a margin of error just under 5 percent.

