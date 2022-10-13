After 5 months of digging through a Macomb County landfill, the same question remains — Where is 17-year old Zion Foster?
(WWJ) – It’s been more than nine months since 17-year-old Zion Foster was last seen leaving her mother’s home in Eastpointe.
After her cousin confessed to throwing her body in a dumpster after he believed she was dead, police and volunteers spent the last five months searching for her body in a Macomb County dumpster.
This week officials announced the search has come to an end. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark closes the chapter on the search for Zion Foster.
Comments / 2