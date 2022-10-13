Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish President honors local nonprofit with two distinctions
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson is honoring a local non-profit organization with its own day. Chaisson declared October 22 as “Bless Your Heart Nonprofit Community Volunteer Day”. This day will honor the Lafourche based non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational and financial needs in the Bayou Region. In addition, Chaisson honored the organization with the “Outstanding Citizen Award” for its contributions to the community.
houmatimes.com
NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project
Sealed Bids will be received until the hour of 2:00 p.m., on November 17, 2022, at the office of South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA), 2028 Coteau Road, Houma, Louisiana 70364, and opened at 2:00 p.m., at which time they will be publicly read, for furnishing all supervision, labor, materials, equipment, etc., and performing all work necessary for: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project.
houmatimes.com
LPPL event supported local authors
Lafourche Parish Public Library recently hosted a Louisiana Authors Book Fair, featuring a panel of local authors. The fair was held at the library’s Thibodaux Branch hosting a networking opportunity between book lovers and their favorite local authors. Guests were able to meet with their favorite authors and receive in depth information on their favorite reads, the creative process, as well as writing and publishing tips.
houmatimes.com
Rougarou Fest to Host Outdoor Movie Night
The Rougarou Fest will celebrate E.T.’s 40th Anniversary on Friday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. with an outdoor viewing of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage at this year’s Rougarou Fest!. The Rougarou Fest is a free family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne and Lafourche candidate forums to be held this week
Elections will take place on November 8, 2022, and several local positions will be filled as a result. Two public events have been organized to allow the community to hear from candidates, and to ask questions in a friendly forum. Events in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes will take place this week.
wgno.com
Rougarou Fest is back this weekend!
HOUMA, LA (WGNO) — “The Rougarou Fest is a FREE family-friendly festival with a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It showcases live music, cultural activities, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and so much more. All proceeds go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization that is revolutionizing how we think, teach and learn about Louisiana’s disappearing coast.
lafourchegazette.com
French Food Festival introduces 2022 Grand Marshal, Royalty
After 2 years off, the French Food Festival is back and it's back with its new Grand Marshal and festival royalty. The Larose Regional Park and Civic Center announced local businessman Raleigh Galiano as the 2022 Grand Marshal and Alexandria Galiano as the French Food Festival's Miss Queen XLVII and Aliza Callais as the French Food Festival Teen Queen XXXVI.
houmatimes.com
House of Prayer to host Harvest Fest
House of Prayer invites the community to come out and celebrate fall at its Harvest Festival on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will feature a gumbo cook-off, food, concessions, hayrides, games, music, and activities. Non-scary costumes are welcomed. A costume contest will take place, with the winner taking home a special prize. House of Prayer is accepting registration for the gumbo cook off, which can be completed online, here.
houmatimes.com
LPG to host series of FEMA Town Hall Meetings
Lafourche Parish Government announced it will host a series of town hall meetings throughout the month of October in an effort to create a long-term recovery plan and prioritize the needs of the parish. The meetings will feature FEMA representatives, allowing community members to voice their concerns on Lafourche Parish recovery efforts.
houmatimes.com
Etiquette Dinner to be Hosted by Nicholls College of Business
Learn to dine like a true professional while enjoying a free four-course meal at the Etiquette Dinner hosted by Nicholls College of Business on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Nicholls Cotillion Ballroom. This fun, informational event is a great item to add to a resume and an opportunity to learn about business dining etiquette.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Awarded $1.8M Engineering Technology Program Grant
Nicholls State University will be awarded a $1.8 million grant to create a new degree program in the engineering field. As part of the South Louisiana H2theFuture Energy Transformation Coalition, Nicholls will offer students the Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology and provide career-ready training for students to join the emerging clean energy workforce in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Blues and BBQ just one of six festivals this weekend; see days, hours, prices, parking
It's a veritable festapalooza this weekend in the New Orleans area with the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival topping a list of six tantalizing celebrations. Admission is free to the 15th edition of the Blues and BBQ Festival in Lafayette Square, 602 St. Charles Street in the Central Business District. It's open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Photos: Bridge City Gumbo Fest packs the charm with beautiful child contest
The beautiful child contest highlighted the final day of the Bridge City Gumbo Fest Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The three-day event featured live music, food, a gumbo cook-off and a beautiful child contest, a midway and an arts marketplace.
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
Morgan City Police: Morgan City High School cleared after bomb threat
Morgan City High School has been evacuated following a bomb threat, according to Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
Krewe of Cleopatra names 50th Queen ahead of 2023 Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Cleopatra will be celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2023 Carnival Season. Krewe Members kicked off the celebration Saturday with a Royal Gala brunch. They also crowned the 50th Queen Cleopatra: Victoria Bagot.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
lafourchegazette.com
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux
A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
