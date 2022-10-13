LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recalled lemonade and gel products sold by Royalty Sea Moss Monday. After a complaint from the Maryland Department of Health, an investigation found that Royalty Sea Moss, based out of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., produced products with inadequate processing controls that are needed to stop the growth of foodborne pathogens, according to the department.

