WWMT
St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office investigates catalytic converter theft
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the theft of a catalytic converter in St. Joseph County Friday. Theft on wheels: Man robs Three Rivers business, flees on bicycle. The vehicle was located near US 12 and M 40, west of Mottville, according...
WWMT
The comeback kid: Toys "R" Us returns to West Michigan Macy's stores
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Macy's has breathed new life into kids toy store giant Toys "R" Us. The department store teamed up with Toys "R" Us following their bankruptcy in 2018 and opened 14 new locations in Michigan, according to Macy's. Toys "R" Us nationwide return: Toys 'R' Us is...
WWMT
Royalty Sea Moss lemonade, gel products recalled for possible health risk
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recalled lemonade and gel products sold by Royalty Sea Moss Monday. After a complaint from the Maryland Department of Health, an investigation found that Royalty Sea Moss, based out of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., produced products with inadequate processing controls that are needed to stop the growth of foodborne pathogens, according to the department.
WWMT
Octo-brrr! A windy, wet, and wintry weather pattern unfolds early this week
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new weather pattern unfolds across West Michigan, and it's all about words that begin with the letter "W," starting with Wet. An upper level low building across the Great Lakes region leads to periods of rain mixing with wet snowflakes Monday and Tuesday. Well above-freezing...
