Madonna Rose Cafe closing for good

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A cafe in Morningside will close its doors for the last time on Monday.

Madonna Rose Cafe, located on the 4000 block of Morningside Avenue announced on its Facebook page that it will lose its doors permanently on Oct. 17.

“Thank you to our customers that have been loyal and all the support that we’ve had from the community,” the restaurant posted on their Facebook page Thursday.

According to Manager Lena Durham, while the business is closing, her bread business is not, saying that those who are interested in purchasing Uda Bread for her can message her Facebook page .

Durham said she could not go into further details as to why the Cafe is closing its doors.

