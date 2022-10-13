ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Jury starts hearing testimony in federal civil rights trial of controversial Sheriff Victor Hill

By Audrey Washington, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A jury has been seated and began hearing arguments on Thursday in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of several inmates. The indictment involves allegations first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

A federal grand jury in April 2021 indicted Hill based on allegations from four victims. Three more alleged victims were added in later indictments.

Governor Kemp suspended him after that indictment.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington has been in the courtroom since the trial began earlier this week.

On Thursday, the jury saw video of the alleged abuse for the first time. The video, which did not include any audio, showed jail detainees being placed in a restraint chair.

A former Clayton County jail commander also took the stand to testify that the detainee seen being strapped into the restraint chair was not combative or threatening.

A second officer also testified to the court that she witnessed Hill direct officers to put the detainee in the chair.

Despite that video being played, Hill’s defense attorney, Drew Findling, was confident as he spoke with Washington while leaving the federal courthouse.

“We are working our way to getting him back to his people,” Findling said. “It’s time for this trial to keep moving in this direction.”

Washington asked Findling for this thoughts on the video being played for the jury.

“We have not problem with the evidence that came in today,” he responded.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
