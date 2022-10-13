ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Man stops in West Virginia on college football attendance record journey

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ll5hM_0iY7N4wr00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Florida native and now Arizona resident, is on a journey to break the record for most college football games attended on a road trip, and West Virginia University’s Baylor game was on his list of stops.

The current record is held by two brothers that traveled together in 2016 and attended a total of 50 games.

LIVE GAME LOG: Baylor at WVU football

Ben Chase is a 33-year-old George Washington University Law School graduate who decided to take on the journey to break this record. He got the idea when a few of his friends would send the “ college football road-trip maps” to him, that they found on Reddit. Chase began with his first game in August and is wanting to break the record by attending around 70 football games.

As of Oct. 13, Chase has already had to stop for five oil changes and a tire fix, but he said that as long as his van, which is named “Betty White,” continues to help him get to the games, he is more than willing to finish out his goal.

“Every day I wake up and I’m scared and like, there’s this YouTuber that, he says like, ‘you need to start before you’re ready and punch fear in the face,’ and like, I was not ready, but I kind of just like went for it and like I hope that, you know, this story encourages people to like step outside of their comfort zone and go for it. And you never know, tell people what you want, and they’ll help you. Like that’s, you know, I told people like ‘yeah this is what I’m doing,’ and now it’s like, ‘this is what we are doing, we are doing this with you.'”

Since a lot of the games do not have scheduled start times at the beginning of the season, it makes it more difficult to plan, but Chase checks the football schedules every two weeks and tries to add in extra games as much as he can.

West Virginia experiencing best fall foliage in 10 years

So far, Chase has mostly slept in his car over the past 40 days, but he was also graciously donated two hotel rooms, and has been lent six beds and six 6 couches to sleep on. If you are interested in helping ben Chase complete this record, you can reach him through Twitter or Instagram . He admitted that he is beyond grateful for the amounts of people who have helped him so far in his journey. Chase specifically mentioned the Marshall fans and how they have helped him with so much, and have become a special place in his heart.

Saturday, Oct. 8, Chase attended games #22, Utah at UCLA, and #23, Hawaii at SDSU. He then attended game #24, which was Louisiana at Marshall on Oct.12. The WVU and Baylor game will be his #25 game.

He is hoping to finish his journey in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

ESPN FPI: What Games ESPN Thinks WVU Will Win And Lose To

Morgantown, West Virginia — The first half of this season has been rough for the team and the fans alike. Starting out 0-2 (0-1), winning two straight, getting blown out by Texas, then winning a MUST-WIN game against the defending Conference Champions, Baylor. To say the least, West Virginia has had a roller coaster of a season with its ups and its downs.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU, No. 2 Kentucky play to roller-coaster draw

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s soccer wanted a win, but it walked off the pitch equally happy, relieved and disappointed in its 3-3 draw with No. 2 Kentucky on Saturday. WVU overcame an early 2-0 deficit built by the Wildcats in the first 11 minutes of the game, scoring three unanswered goals to […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Future of West Virginia Basketball

Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2022-2023 West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball season starts in the coming weeks with mixed expectations. Bob Huggins has said that this team “will make a run” and “will finish better than 9th place in the Big 12”, where they were picked in the conference preseason poll.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why Skyler Howard is My All-Time Favorite Mountaineer

What makes a Mountaineer? While that may be a question with a broad range of answers, I have a set few traits in mind. Courageous, gritty, hard-working, and resilient. When I think of each of those terms, there is one player that comes to mind – that player is Skyler Howard.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

BC Bank Best Thing We Saw Tonight: Week 8

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You never know what you’re going to see at a high school football game right? Believe it or not, there was a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Buckhannon to see the Bucs take on Oak Hill. Jim McMahon, best known as the signal caller for the 1985 Chicago Bears, pulled up […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Phillips Leads Park Past Top Ranked Musselman

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brett Phillips had five total touchdowns in Park’s 34-7 win over top ranked Musselman Friday night for homecoming. Three of Phillips touchdown passes went to Jerrae Hawkins. Now 5-2 the Patriots visit Brooke next week. Lauren Nolte was crowned homecoming queen at halftime.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Central Earns Win On Homecoming

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central rolled past Carrick on homecoming 34-0. The Maroon Knights are now 7-0 they will visit Beaver Local next week. Elle Canestraro was crowned homecoming queen.
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Boggess no longer leading D&E women’s hoops

ELKINS, W.Va – Preseason practices officially began today for Division II basketball teams around north-central West Virginia, but the Davis and Elkins women’s program did so without a head coach. 12 Sports confirmed following Mountain East Conference media day on Tuesday that Roy Boggess has parted ways with the college before ever coaching a game. […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy