Dillon Pendergast, Abbie Retherford hope to make noise at the state golf tournament

Dillon Pendergast of Mogadore and Abbie Retherford of Ravenna will compete in their respective state tournaments beginning Friday. Here's a feature on each standout local golfers.

Dillon Pendergast story

A return ticket to the state tournament.

That is what Dillon Pendergast of Mogadore earned in a hard-fought battle with the course at the Division III District tournament.

Competing at Tannenhauf Golf Club in Alliance, Pendergast earned his spot in the tough Northeast Ohio district following a better-than-perfect 67 at the Salem Hills DIII Sectional, earning medalist honors and advancing to District.

Going to state is not unexpected for Pendergast, but he still had to put together the solid round that would advance him to the state tournament for the third time.

PENDERGAST’S FINAL SEND-OFF…

The Player of the Year in the Portage Trail Conference for consecutive seasons, Pendergast had just enjoyed his final send-off for golf as only Mogadore can orchestrate earlier this week.

“It is sad it is my last one,” said Pendergast, after walking the halls with coaches, students and faculty celebrating advancement to Columbus. “I see a lot of different schools, and it is hard for me to describe the support of Mogadore. Former golfers return, including Nathan Tarter and Ben Lansinger, to follow us at matches and play with our golf team. Alumni and the community often come out and watch. Other golfers have their parents following, but here it is the entire community wanting us to succeed.

“As a golfer, I want to follow the path the previous athletes laid down for me.”

THE ROAD TO STATE…

Pendergast was happy not only because he advanced to the District, but his team advanced as well - winning the event by three strokes over Mooney. Pendergast earned medalist honors with a four-stroke cushion.

At the Tannenhauf District, Mogadore just missed advancing to the state as a team by six strokes. Pendergast fired an 80 to take the third individual qualifier spot to the state tournament.

“I didn’t think Districts showed my best score,” said Pendergast. “The course was hard that day, but it was the same for everyone.”

Pendergast fought through the difficult shots, and now stands ready to improve on his previous performances at the state tournament.

AT THE STATE…

The Division III boys are the only teams and individuals playing two different courses, alternating between the Ohio State University Scarlet Golf Course in Columbus and NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury each October.

Pendergast has played both at the state. As a sophomore at NorthStar he finished 18th in the state, firing rounds of 78 and 82.

His junior season, competing at OSU Scarlett, he earned Second Team All-State honors by carding rounds of 78-77 to earn a tie for sixth place.

He is ready for NorthStar, when the 36-hole state tournament begins on Friday and concludes on Saturday.

“Design-wise, it is one of my favorite courses,” said Pendergast, who competed in a GolfWeek junior tour tournament this summer at NorthStar and finished in the top 10 with rounds of 68-77. “I hit the ball well and put up a few big numbers, but I knew I was comfortable on the course. Being confident and comfortable makes me look forward to the tournament.”

Pendergast’s goal is always to win any tournament that he plays.

“This game is hard enough if you don’t have the confidence to always bet on yourself,” he said.

TEAM PENDERGAST…

Golfers, even when competing for their school’s team, are alone on the course, fighting through the bad shots, enjoying the success of a good round. No other sport expects the athlete to compete for four to six hours straight, concentrating on difficult holes, fast greens, breaking putts and thick rough.

Every shot is different and an adventure.

But Pendergast is not alone.

“There list is too long to name everyone that has helped shape me into the player I am today,” said Pendergast.

The Mogadore senior has, in his terms, an unbelievable swing coach in Tony Adcock, PGA professional.

“He has helped ground me as a player," said Pendergast. "He is good at saying the same thing in different ways.”

His grandparents and parents follow him on the course, but Pendergast readily admits his family and extended family are all important.

“We are all very close,” said Pendergast.

The family is looking forward to following Pendergast into his next chapter of golf and education at Cleveland State University in the fall.

His coach at Mogadore, Chris Mossa, has been with him every step as well.

“You couldn’t buy his coaching with money,” said Pendergast. “The way he coaches, he has helped me so much. He is head-over-heels the best coach.”

FRIDAY...

“Everyone starts even Friday,” said Pendergast about the state tournament. “It doesn’t matter if I shot a 67 or an 80 at other tournaments.”

Pendergast tees off on the 10th tee at 10:50 a.m. on Friday with Ross Dietz of Botkins and Adam Magers of Old Fort.

“We have a mutual enemy, the golf course,” said Pendergast about the golfers in his pairing. “I am a very competitive person. We can definitely be friends, but I am here to beat you. Golf can be mentally draining, so I enjoy talking to golfers, meeting new people, being an outgoing person. But I am here to win.”

Pendergast is, as he said, betting on himself to do well this year and improve from his previous years at the state tournament. With big things ahead for the senior, he will celebrate his final high school event at the final tournament on the high school schedule. It is a four-year success story for the Mogadore Wildcat that concludes in Columbus on Saturday.

Abbie Retherford story

Abbie Retherford of Ravenna is going to state.

It is the goal for every golfer and team as the season progresses, to advance to the state tournament through the sectional and district events.

It is a goal that has not been achieved by a Ravenna golfer since 2003, when Ryan Coll advanced to the state tournament representing the Ravens.

HER ROAD TO THE STATE…

While many golfers have the opportunity to have a team with them at sectionals and possibly districts, Retherford had to accomplish the goal on her own.

Retherford has been a member of the Ravenna varsity boys team for her four years as a prep golfer.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Retherford about playing on the boys team. “Obviously I would like to play with the girls and experience a golf team from that standpoint, but playing with the boys team has been fun.”

Retherford accomplished much as an individual competing for the Ravens in the Metro Athletic Conference. This season she won the MAC Girls Championship, again playing as an individual, clobbering the competition by 10 strokes.

Competing at the Division II Sectional at Punderson Golf Course, Retherford fired an 80 to grab third place out of 92 golfers. She was the second individual not on a qualifying team to advance to the Division II District.

Competing at the District at Sable Creek Golf Course, Retherford earned medalist honors, firing a 77 to tie with Mati Zines of United.

“I started on the Gold nine to start at Sable Creek. When I got through the first couple holes and went 1-under I was thinking it’s now or never,” said Retherford. “I felt very accomplished after the District. Ever since my freshman years, I have had a goal to get to the state tournament. I am very proud.”

WHEN SHE STARTED…

While many of the golfers headed to the Division II state tournament have been competing and playing in tournaments since elementary school, Retherford had a later start.

“I didn’t start playing golf until seventh grade, so when I started playing in tournaments, I thought I had a lot of catching up to do,” said Retherford.

Her first set of clubs was purchased from a sporting goods store because they were Kent State colors.

“We are a big Kent State family. My mom works at Kent State, most of my family went to Kent State," said Retherford. "The blue and gold colors are big in our family. At the sporting goods store, there was a Top Flite kids set in Kent State colors, and I told my Dad they were so cool. My dad played golf, so he was happy to get them for me. That was the beginning of me golfing. My dad was proud when I picked up a golf club."

PREPARING FOR STATE…

Retherford is ready.

She has been taking lessons every day from Justin Long, director of club fitting and PGA teaching professional at Windmill Lakes Golf Club in Ravenna.

She has been playing at Windmill every day despite dealing with a sinus infection.

“I want to do everything I can to get ready for the state tournament,” said Retherford. “The best part of my game right now is my longer clubs. I am confident when I hit my longer clubs, driver, woods and hybrid. I know where the ball is going."

HER GOALS…

“So, obviously, it would be great to win the state tournament,” said Retherford, “but my goal is to place in the top 10 and make First Team or Second Team All-Ohio. I also just want to have fun. I have heard girls talk about the experience, the need to pack for every temperature, the walk to No. 10 on the Gray Course. It will be fun to see where the stories are coming from.”

HER SUPPORT SYSTEM…

Golfers are always thankful for support, and Retherford is no different.

“My parents, Eric and Debbie Retherford, are always there,” said Retherford.

She also has the support of Terry Kekic, coach of the Ravens golf team, Long and former golf swing coach Larry Manski, teaching professional at Fox Den Golf Course.

“They are all happy I made it to state,” said Retherford.

HER PASSION…

“I have cherished every moment playing golf competitively,” said Retherford. “I understood my passion.”

Retherford played both soccer and basketball, but stopped because golf was more important and she didn’t want to get hurt.

But it may surprise people to learn she is not planning to play collegiate golf.

“I am going to take a step back from golf following the state tournament and go into the nursing field,” said Retherford. “College coaches I talked to said it would be difficult to play golf and be in nursing. I like to be busy, but I feel playing golf would have been too stressful. I want to enjoy the college experience at Kent State, making friends, and become a nurse.”

Retherford looks up to her older sister, Autumn Retherford, who is already going through the nursing program at Kent State.

AT THE STATE TOURNAMENT…

Retherford tees it up on Friday on the Ohio State University Gray Course at 10:40 a.m. She is paired with Bridget Mulcahy of Lima Central Catholic and Hope Manning of South Charleston Southeastern.

Retherford is looking forward to her final high school tournament, demonstrating what she can accomplish and hopefully taking a step onto the podium on Saturday.

Going to the state tournament is a goal accomplished this season, and the state tournament will be fun.