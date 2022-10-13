Ashland City native Caleb Plant not worried about future ahead of fight with Anthony Dirrell

Ashland City native Caleb Plant has a chance to put himself in the mix to win his second WBC Super middleweight title if he can beat Anthony Dirrell on Saturday night.

Plant and Dirrell will meet Saturday at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York in a WBC World Super middleweight Title Eliminator match. The main card starts at 8 p.m. CT on Fox pay-per-view and is headlined by the return of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fighting Robert Helenius.

Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) isn't focused on the future but instead is focused on taking care of business against Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KOs) on Saturday.

"Becoming a two-time world champ would mean everything to me," Plant said. "I've worked my whole life tirelessly to get to this point, but I still have a lot more boxing to give … a lot more fights to give the fans but first things first you don't get to that world title without focusing on the fight in front of you. I got a fight this Saturday ... and that's what I'm fully focused on and that's all I'm focused on ... just looking to get my hand raised in fashion, whatever way that means."

Plant is coming off the first loss of his career in an 11th-round technical knockout to Canelo Alvarez in November of last year. Plant had made three successful title defenses after winning the title against José Uzcátegui in January of 2019.

