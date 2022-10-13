Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. Turnpike reopens after weekend bridge work in South Whitehall
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Traffic is flowing again on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a weekend-long closure. The Northeast Extension was closed between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges so crews could replace the 90-foot bridge that carries the highway over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township. Construction went...
WFMZ-TV Online
Severe drought reveals incredible 19th century discovery at bottom of Mississippi river
A 19th-century shipwreck was uncovered in the drought-stricken Mississippi River. According to archaeologists, the wreck is believed to be a trading ship built in 1896 in Indiana.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found in woods behind Mount Bethel Diner
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- A man, age 58, was found dead in the woods behind the Mt. Bethel Diner on October 1, 2022. PSP Belfast were called to the scene and discovered drug and drug paraphernalia by the victim's body. The man's name has not been released and...
WFMZ-TV Online
6-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 22
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Several people were injured in a multi-car crash on Route 22 in the Lehigh Valley early Monday. Six vehicles were involved in the crash just after 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, on the bridge before Route 191, authorities said. Multiple people were hurt, state police...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 hurt after fire damages home near Slatington
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in northern Lehigh County on Monday. It was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Quincy Court, in the Glencrest mobile home park in Washington Township, south of Slatington. Crews struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene, as smoke was seen...
WFMZ-TV Online
Home burglarized in Lower Saucon Township; money stolen
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. -- Authorities are investigating a daytime burglary in Lower Saucon Township. People broke into a home on Woodfield Drive sometime between 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., police said. They got in through a kitchen window, then ransacked the house and made off with about $2,000, investigators...
Comments / 0