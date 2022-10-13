Lansdale Catholic and Cardinal O’Hara Prepare to Represent the PCL in District Play. The familiar foes produced an even more familiar nail-biting ending. The contest was all tied up at 2-2. It came down to one last round of singles action with Lansdale Catholic senior co-captain Ella Moran facing Cardinal O’Hara senior co-captain Jordan Graney. Moran won the first set 6-3 but fell 4-7 (6-7) in a second set tiebreaker. She managed to keep her composure and register a 6-1 victory in the third set, ultimately giving her the victory at No. 2 singles and the Crusaders a narrow 3-2 championship title.

LANSDALE, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO