Read full article on original website
Related
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
FIELD HOCKEY: Moorestown Friends Winning Goal is Defining Moment for Freshman Abby Fog
PHILA. -- Abby Fog picked the perfect time for her first career goal. The Moorestown Friends freshman deposited her first tally of her young high school journey into the net four minutes into the game at Germantown Friends on Friday Oct.14th, and the defense made it stand in a 1-0 Foxes’ win.
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
VOLLEYBALL: After 13-Year Wait Germantown Academy Clinches Inter-Ac Title Sets Sights on State Championship
FORT WASHINGTON -- For the first time since the 2008-09 season, the Germantown Academy volleyball team is in sole possession of the Inter-Ac League title. By sweeping the season series against Academy of Notre Dame on Oct. 12 with a 3-2 win, the Patriots moved to 6-0 in league play and won the title outright.
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
GIRLS TENNIS: Lansdale Catholic Caps Off Unblemished Regular Season with a Catholic League Title
Lansdale Catholic and Cardinal O’Hara Prepare to Represent the PCL in District Play. The familiar foes produced an even more familiar nail-biting ending. The contest was all tied up at 2-2. It came down to one last round of singles action with Lansdale Catholic senior co-captain Ella Moran facing Cardinal O’Hara senior co-captain Jordan Graney. Moran won the first set 6-3 but fell 4-7 (6-7) in a second set tiebreaker. She managed to keep her composure and register a 6-1 victory in the third set, ultimately giving her the victory at No. 2 singles and the Crusaders a narrow 3-2 championship title.
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
GIRLS SOCCER: Carroll’s Seniors Set High Standards and Wood Freshman Paige Eckert Stepping up in a Big Way in this Week's Notebook
Archbishop Carroll’s strong group of seniors have set a high standard. Senior Day at any school for any sport brings a variety of emotions and that was certainly the case earlier this week at Archbishop Carroll. The Patriots who cemented a spot in the Catholic League playoffs with their...
Comments / 0