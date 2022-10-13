Le’Veon Bell believes win over Uriah Hall will begin climb to the top of boxing: “I want to be the best at what I do”

Islam Makhachev has hit back at critics for suggesting he hasn’t fought high level competition in the UFC. While he may be riding a 10-fight win streak right now, Islam Makhachev isn’t considered to be a lightweight who has fought the best of the best in the division’s top five just yet. The names of his victims on his current streak include Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, Dan Hooker, Bobby Green and more, but none of them have that quality about them which deems them to be overly impressive.

UFC ・ 11 HOURS AGO