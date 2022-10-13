Le’Veon Bell believes win over Uriah Hall will begin climb to the top of boxing: “I want to be the best at what I do”

Read full article on original website
UFC champion Leon Edwards responds after Jorge Masvidal tells him to step up to the plate: “Get on your knees and beg and I may consider it”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded after Jorge Masvidal dared him to step up to the plate and accept a fight. Edwards (20-3 MMA) captured the promotions coveted 170lbs title back in August by knocking out Kamaru Usman with a thunderous head kick in the main event of UFC 278.
Bryce Mitchell responds after Ilia Topuria sends him a photo of his perfect eight pack: “I don’t give a damn about them abs”
Bryce Mitchell has offered a response after Ilia Topuria sent him a picture of his abs on social media. Mitchell is currently without an opponent. He was expected to collide with Movsar Evloev on November 5. Evloev pulled out of the fight due to an injury. The search for a replacement opponent is underway and Topuria has wasted little time throwing his name in the hat.
Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius (Video)
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York. Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) has not competed since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.
Deontay Wilder has his next opponent picked: “If he a man of his word, what a hell of a fight it would be”
Deontay Wilder returned to his winning ways on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking Robert Helenius out in the first round with a thunderous right hand. His opponent didn’t just go down, he stayed down with his eyes staring up into the rafters. It was a solid reminder that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has dynamite in his fists.
Jose Aldo details how a text message from Dana White helped save his son’s life
Future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo reflected on a life-saving text from Dana White. Aldo had a legendary run under the Zuffa banner through UFC and WEC, but he decided it was time to step away from MMA competition and move on to other ventures such as boxing. White sent a heartwarming text message to Aldo. It ultimately led to a hospital visit after Aldo’s pregnant wife had high blood pressure. She got emotional from the text.
Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev unbothered by Alexander Volkanovski being replacement fighter at UFC 280: “You could put whoever you want”
American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez and his pupil Islam Makhachev are set to fight anyone on Saturday. The Russian is set for the biggest fight of his career this weekend at UFC 280. In the pay-per-view headliner, Makhachev is expected to face Charles Oliveira. The bout will likely crown the new UFC lightweight champion.
Alexa Grasso hopes for another main event spot before UFC title shot against Valentina Shevchenko
Alexa Grasso isn’t rushing to compete for UFC gold. Grasso has extended her winning streak to four. She defeated Viviane Araújo via unanimous decision. The bout headlined UFC Vegas 62. Grasso hasn’t lost a fight since September 2019. During the post-fight press conference, Grasso discussed her win...
UFC Vegas 62 Results: Jonathan Martinez TKO’s Cub Swanson (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 62 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Cub Swanson taking on Jonathan Martinez. Swanson (28-13 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Darren Elkins last December. ‘Killer Cub’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.
Aljamain Sterling’s coach Ray Longo believes T.J. Dillashaw’s PED history is a relevant narrative heading into UFC 280: “He’s a convicted cheater”
Aljamain Sterling’s coach Ray Longo believes that T.J. Dillashaw‘s history is important heading into UFC 280. ‘Funk Master’ is set to return this weekend for the first time since his rematch with Petr Yan in April. In that bantamweight title matchup, Sterling used his wrestling and grappling to earn a split-decision win. The victory was his first title defense since claiming the championship by disqualification the year prior.
Petr Yan explains why reported matchup with Marlon Vera didn’t happen: “He didn’t put his actions where his words were”
Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has explained why he’s not fighting Marlon Vera. ‘No Mercy’ has been out of action since his rematch with Aljamain Sterling in April. Over a year after their controversial disqualification, Yan headed into the second outing as a huge favorite. However, ‘Funk Master’ flipped the script and won by split decision.
Islam Makhachev takes a dig at “fat guy” Daniel Cormier following WWE appearance: “cannot compete anymore, he is a referee right now”
UFC star Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on ‘fat guy’ Daniel Cormier after his appearance at WWE Extreme Rules. For many years now, Daniel Cormier has been praising the growing success of Islam Makhachev and backing him to eventually become UFC lightweight champion – a goal he’s been working towards for many years now.
Leon Edwards pushing for new contract before Kamaru Usman rematch: “I need a new one now, 100 percent”
Leon Edwards had to wait years for his shot at the welterweight title. After capitalizing on his shot against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, he’s looking to cash in on his new championship status. In a new interview with Mirror Sports, ‘Rocky’ made it clear that he expected the...
Charles Oliveira vows to finish Islam Makhachev inside one round at UFC 280: “I came in to ruin their expectations”
Charles Oliveira is expecting to make a statement at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title. It’s a fascinating matchup and is a fight that both men have a ton of confidence heading into it. Along with that, the scrap is happening in Abu Dhabi, and according to Oliveira that is because Makhachev’s team demanded it would be there.
Aljamain Sterling becomes public enemy number one on Twitter after sharing pictures with Andrew Tate
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has caught a great deal of heat after posting pictures of him hanging out with Andrew Tate. Over the course of the last few months, Andrew Tate has quickly become one of the most hated men on the internet. The reason for this is due to a string of clips and videos in which he displays misogynistic behaviour, with a lot of his controversial remarks leading to a real boom in his popularity.
Conor McGregor claims he carried Floyd Mayweather in their first fight: “I come out full force, and today, I end Floyd”
Floyd Mayweather has often claimed that he ‘carried’ Conor McGregor through the early rounds of their 2017 boxing superfight, which ended in a 10th round TKO victory for Floyd. Now McGregor is firing back, saying he was the one who was doing the carrying. McGregor’s comments came as...
Caleb Plant brutally KO’s Anthony Dirrell with a left hook (Video)
Caleb Plant sent Anthony Dirrell to the Shadow Realm in their October 15 clash during a Premier Boxing Champions PPV event. Plant vs. Dirrell served as the co-main event to a card headlined by Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius. The fight got nasty at certain points with both men tumbling to the mat after getting tangled up.
Victor Henry confident he will TKO Raphael Assuncao at UFC Vegas 62: “If I had enough power to rock Raoni and almost finish him, I should have enough power to finish Assuncao
Victor Henry is confident he will get a stoppage win when he fights Raphael Assuncao at UFC Vegas 62. Henry is coming off his UFC debut where he scored an upset win over Raoni Barcelos on short notice back in January. After the win, many wanted to see Henry right back in there but he will return 10 months later due to some minor injuries.
Islam Makhachev responds to critics suggesting he hasn’t fought high-level competition: “This is not my mistake”
Islam Makhachev has hit back at critics for suggesting he hasn’t fought high level competition in the UFC. While he may be riding a 10-fight win streak right now, Islam Makhachev isn’t considered to be a lightweight who has fought the best of the best in the division’s top five just yet. The names of his victims on his current streak include Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, Dan Hooker, Bobby Green and more, but none of them have that quality about them which deems them to be overly impressive.
President of UFC parent company Endeavor expresses interest in buying WWE: “That would be interesting and worth exploring”
We all know the story of how the UFC was bought by talent agency turned global entertainment juggernaut Endeavor in 2016 for a cool $4 billion. Could they end up buying the WWE in the future?. The UFC may be the biggest sports property owned by Endeavor, but they’re far...
WWE・
WWE legend Shawn Michaels responds to UFC fighter Jessica-Rose Clark using his entrance theme
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is in awe that UFC women’s bantamweight Jessica Rose-Clark used his theme song for her entrance. Rose-Clark made her way out to “Sexy Boy” for her UFC 276 scrap with Julija Stoliarenko. While Rose-Clark lost, it didn’t diminish the moment for “HBK.” Michaels discussed the moment during an appearance on MMAFighting‘s “The MMA Hour.”
