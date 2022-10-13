ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the two SC constitutional amendment questions you’ll see on your ballot

By Jason Raven
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Next month, you’ll vote on whether a change should be made to the South Carolina Constitution.

When you go to cast your ballot you’ll be asked two constitutional amendment questions dealing with increasing the amount of money lawmakers put into the state’s contingency funds every year.

Right now, state lawmakers are required to put 7% of the general reserve revenue split between the two funds. If South Carolina voters approve the measures, state lawmakers would be required to put in 10% every year once the increases are implemented.

  • Must Section 36(A), Article III of the Constitution of this State, relating to the General Reserve Fund, be amended so as to provide that the General Reserve Fund of five percent of general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year must be increased each year by one-half of one percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year until it equals seven percent of such revenues? Explanation A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money state government must keep in the General Reserve Fund (its “rainy day” fund) from 5% of the previous year’s revenue to 7% of the previous year’s revenue.
  • Must Section 36(B), Article III of the Constitution of this State be amended so as to provide that the Capital Reserve Fund of two percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year be increased to three percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year and to provide that the first use of the Capital Reserve Fund must be to offset midyear budget reductions? Explanation A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money state government must appropriate to the Capital Reserve Fund (the “reserve and capital improvements” fund) from 2% of the previous year’s revenue to 3% of the previous year’s revenue and require that the Capital Reserve Fund’s first priority is to offset midyear budget cuts at state agencies.

State lawmakers say these funds can be used to offset if revenue falls short of projections.

You can access your sample ballot by clicking or tapping here .

WSPA 7News

