Related
Unintended consequences: Louisiana project highlights unknowns around carbon capture
Louisiana's Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here's What to Expect
Is your name on list of those owed money?
Food insecurity in southwest Louisiana persists, despite progressing disaster recovery
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner provides update on finding new insurance companies
La. Department of Health switches to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates
What you need to know about Constitutional Amendment 5 heading into Nov. election
A Strong Cold Front Will Have South Louisiana Residents Grabbing Their Jackets This Week
Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola
$190,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Louisiana over the Weekend
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Monday AM Forecast: Freeze Watch issued ahead of a powerful cold front
Parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana
Law expert explains why protective order doesn’t hold across state lines for children of family on ‘spiritual journey’
How does weather impact mosquitoes?
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0