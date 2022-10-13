ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KRQE News 13

Warmer, drier weather returns for the rest of the week

After a very wet and cold weekend across New Mexico, drier weather will be returning for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be climbing through the end of the week as well. A storm that brought widespread rain, cooler temperatures, and mountain snow to New Mexico is weakening as...
KRQE News 13

Rain continues throughout New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is chilly and wet. Widespread rain will continue for central New Mexico, including the Metro, through the mid-morning. Heavy rain will also push northeast through the east and southeast plains all morning. The rain will lighten up by midday, with scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Drier skies are expected in the Four Corners near Farmington and southern Colorado.
KRQE News 13

Quiet and mild evening ahead of strong canyon winds

It’s definitely the calm before the storm this evening as temperatures soared into the upper 70s for the ABQ metro under mainly sunny skies. Highs even made it to 81° for Santa Rosa and Socorro. So it’s been a beautiful fall day all across the state. However, things will change quite a bit later tonight.
SOCORRO, NM
KRQE News 13

High winds, heavy rain, and cool temps Sunday

Wow, what a difference from yesterday! You may have heard the rumbles of thunder already or felt the canyon wind starting. It’s going to be an interesting weather day to say the least as our state sees all kinds of impacts from this multi-faceted storm. Very strong canyon winds will reach 45-55 mph for the metro area throughout the morning and afternoon hours with a backdoor cold front.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KRQE News 13

Cooler temperatures and weekend storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold across the state, with a few areas seeing their first freeze of the season! Las Vegas and Gallup have dropped to 32 degrees this morning. Most spots across the east are cooler than yesterday, because of a series of cold fronts that have been moving in from the plains. Temperatures will stay a bit cooler this afternoon, especially in northeast New Mexico. Otherwise, skies will stay sunny and dry, with mostly light winds.
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico dancers perform in NYC parade

NEW YORK — A group of Native American dancers from New Mexico have already been invited to come back next year after traveling cross country to appear in the first-ever Indigenous People's Parade. The Pueblo Dance Group even had an encore, taking their talents to Times Square to perform...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOAT 7

New Mexico families hit hard by inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The impact of inflation has affected many New Mexicans. A recent poll from Albuquerque Journal shows inflation at the top of the list when it comes to rising costs in gas prices, food and housing. "New Mexicans are very truly concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,"...
BUSINESS
KRQE News 13

16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
KRQE News 13

After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway. The fruit strewn about his 100-acre (40-hectare) grove in central Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

