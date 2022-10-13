Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Warmer, drier weather returns for the rest of the week
After a very wet and cold weekend across New Mexico, drier weather will be returning for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be climbing through the end of the week as well. A storm that brought widespread rain, cooler temperatures, and mountain snow to New Mexico is weakening as...
KRQE News 13
Rain continues throughout New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is chilly and wet. Widespread rain will continue for central New Mexico, including the Metro, through the mid-morning. Heavy rain will also push northeast through the east and southeast plains all morning. The rain will lighten up by midday, with scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Drier skies are expected in the Four Corners near Farmington and southern Colorado.
KRQE News 13
Quiet and mild evening ahead of strong canyon winds
It’s definitely the calm before the storm this evening as temperatures soared into the upper 70s for the ABQ metro under mainly sunny skies. Highs even made it to 81° for Santa Rosa and Socorro. So it’s been a beautiful fall day all across the state. However, things will change quite a bit later tonight.
KRQE News 13
High winds, heavy rain, and cool temps Sunday
Wow, what a difference from yesterday! You may have heard the rumbles of thunder already or felt the canyon wind starting. It’s going to be an interesting weather day to say the least as our state sees all kinds of impacts from this multi-faceted storm. Very strong canyon winds will reach 45-55 mph for the metro area throughout the morning and afternoon hours with a backdoor cold front.
FREEZE WARNING: Sub-freezing temperatures expected in Colorado as cold front moves through the state
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze warning for several areas in Colorado ahead of sub-freezing temperatures expected on Monday. The warning will be in effect between midnight and 9 AM on Monday morning, with a cold front forecasted to impact most of the northeast plains, parts of the I-25 corridor, and the Palmer Divide.
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
KRQE News 13
Cooler temperatures and weekend storms
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold across the state, with a few areas seeing their first freeze of the season! Las Vegas and Gallup have dropped to 32 degrees this morning. Most spots across the east are cooler than yesterday, because of a series of cold fronts that have been moving in from the plains. Temperatures will stay a bit cooler this afternoon, especially in northeast New Mexico. Otherwise, skies will stay sunny and dry, with mostly light winds.
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
"This year has been interesting," said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
KOAT 7
New Mexico dancers perform in NYC parade
NEW YORK — A group of Native American dancers from New Mexico have already been invited to come back next year after traveling cross country to appear in the first-ever Indigenous People's Parade. The Pueblo Dance Group even had an encore, taking their talents to Times Square to perform...
How do New Mexico’s early prison release numbers compare to other states?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s early release of some prisoners has been a talking point in the race for the governor’s office. And New Mexico did parole hundreds of prisoners ahead of their scheduled release during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. But how does that compare to what other states did? In a […]
Video: New Mexico State Police rescue Boy Scout troop trapped by flash flood waters
“We had kind of a rough time getting in there, whether it was a pretty big challenge, we had to kind of overcome,” said Tenorio, “We knew that the threat of the water rising and washing these people away was a serious danger, so it was our priority just to get them out of that area as fast as possible.”
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
New Mexico’s rural roads among the most deteriorated in the United States
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report has found that New Mexico’s rural roads are some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report found 32% of New Mexico’s rural roads have significant deficiencies which is third highest in the nation. An additional 22% are in mediocre condition. The report also found that 6% of […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico families hit hard by inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The impact of inflation has affected many New Mexicans. A recent poll from Albuquerque Journal shows inflation at the top of the list when it comes to rising costs in gas prices, food and housing. "New Mexicans are very truly concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,"...
16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
KRQE News 13
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway. The fruit strewn about his 100-acre (40-hectare) grove in central Florida...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
