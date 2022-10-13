ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

starlocalmedia.com

9-6A Football: Sachse, Rowlett shake up playoff race

Heading into the week, Sachse knew it was going to be in a must-win situation every time it took the field if it hoped to continue its playoff streak. The Mustangs entered Thursday night as underdogs against Garland, the reigning 9-6A champions.
ROWLETT, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell Cowboys' offense too much to handle for Plano East

The Coppell Cowboys jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half and never looked back in a 49-14 win over Plano East Friday night at Kimbrough Stadium. The road win keeps the Cowboys in the hunt for tops in the 6-6A standings, improving their record to 3-1 in district play, 6-1 overall. The Panthers are still looking for their first district win, dropping to 0-4 in district play, 3-4 overall.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Denton County Football Roundup: Hebron pulls away from Flower Mound in fourth quarter

Holding onto a slim three-point lead, Hebron’s offense kicked it into another gear in the fourth quarter of Friday’s District 6-6A game against Flower Mound. Bryson Spriggs had rushing touchdowns of 16 and 29 yards, and Isaac Cuchens returned a Jaguar fumble 17 yards for a touchdown, as the Hawks pulled away late to earn a 38-14 victory at Hawk Stadium.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance

Five star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this, but last night against Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge he took it to a new level. Desoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first half of play. Cook was a huge focal point of the offensive fireworks, as he recorded 10 catches for 230 yards and scored 5 touchdowns on the night.
DESOTO, TX
High School Football PRO

Denton, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Creekview High School football team will have a game with Denton High School on October 14, 2022, 18:30:00.
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen holds off McKinney on late score, defensive stand

ALLEN -- Kayvion Sibley rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 17-yard pass for another score to lead Allen to a 31-28 win over District 6-5A foe McKinney at Eagle Stadium on Friday. It was a back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes in a contest featuring...
ALLEN, TX
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville headlines 26th annual Les Schwab Invitational

The 16-team field is headlined by out-of-state powers Duncanville (Texas), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.). Duncanville is the defending MaxPreps National Champion and returns four players who started 26 or more games last season headlined by reigning MaxPreps National Junior...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville rocks Plano with 29-point quarter, stands alone atop 6-6A

PLANO — The Lewisville football team's first few weeks of 6-6A play have vacillated between downright dominant to perhaps a tad fortunate. Unfortunately for Plano, the Farmers showcased the former in Friday's battle for first place in the district. In a page right out of the playbook from the...
LEWISVILLE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cedar Hill’s Red Army Band wins Battle of the Bands 5 years in a row

CEDAR HILL, Texas — When high school senior Jeremy Barres first started playing the trumpet in sixth grade, he couldn’t have imagined loving band as much as he does now. “Band has become the thing that has made me feel like I can actually do anything that I put my mind to,” said Barres. “At first I didn’t think I’d really be good at band. I just saw it as an extracurricular class I could take.”
CEDAR HILL, TX
Local Profile

Plano And Frisco Ranked The Best Cities For Remote Work

Working from home has become the reality for many and two North Texas cities were just ranked the best for it. Plano and Frisco are officially the top cities for remote workers. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we do daily things, and businesses especially had to adjust. Working from...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Frights’N Lights in Frisco

Ghouls and ghosts are all a-glow at this year’s frights and lights in Frisco. Paige has transformed into snow white and enters a forest of lights without her seven little friends. Did she survive? Let's look!. To plan your visit, go to FrightsNLights.com.
FRISCO, TX

