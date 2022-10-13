Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas StreetLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Acosta and Holland Lead All ASC Runners at DBUHardin-Simmons UniversityGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
9-6A Football: Sachse, Rowlett shake up playoff race
Heading into the week, Sachse knew it was going to be in a must-win situation every time it took the field if it hoped to continue its playoff streak. The Mustangs entered Thursday night as underdogs against Garland, the reigning 9-6A champions.
Fight, ejections mar Frisco's 20-17 win over Frisco Heritage
FRISCO, Texas - It was billed as a battle of unbeatens, and it turned into a battle of attrition. Frisco beat Frisco Heritage 20-17 at the Ford Center on Thursday night in a game that was marred by a first-quarter fight that resulted in a 15-minute delay and six ejections. With several key players ...
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County Football Roundup: McKinney North rallies for dizzying 3OT win; Lovejoy holds off Crandall
The McKinney North football team weathered a 17-point second-half deficit and managed to finish off Lufkin in triple overtime on a two-point conversion by running back Jayden Walker for a 53-51 victory on Friday. It was a stark departure from how the Bulldogs had conducted business during their 5-1 start...
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Cowboys' offense too much to handle for Plano East
The Coppell Cowboys jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half and never looked back in a 49-14 win over Plano East Friday night at Kimbrough Stadium. The road win keeps the Cowboys in the hunt for tops in the 6-6A standings, improving their record to 3-1 in district play, 6-1 overall. The Panthers are still looking for their first district win, dropping to 0-4 in district play, 3-4 overall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County Football Roundup: Hebron pulls away from Flower Mound in fourth quarter
Holding onto a slim three-point lead, Hebron’s offense kicked it into another gear in the fourth quarter of Friday’s District 6-6A game against Flower Mound. Bryson Spriggs had rushing touchdowns of 16 and 29 yards, and Isaac Cuchens returned a Jaguar fumble 17 yards for a touchdown, as the Hawks pulled away late to earn a 38-14 victory at Hawk Stadium.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance
Five star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this, but last night against Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge he took it to a new level. Desoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first half of play. Cook was a huge focal point of the offensive fireworks, as he recorded 10 catches for 230 yards and scored 5 touchdowns on the night.
KHOU
Oops: SMU's live pony mascot had an accident during his touchdown celebration run
DALLAS — When you gotta go, you gotta go. SMU learned that the hard way Friday night, despite a 40-34 home win over Navy to snap a three-game losing streak. After the Mustangs scored early in the third quarter, two handlers escorted SMU's live pony mascot, Peruna, onto the field for his customary celebration run.
fox4news.com
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
RELATED PEOPLE
starlocalmedia.com
Check out the action from Lewisville's big road win over Plano
The Lewisville football team took sole possession of first place in District 6-6A on Friday after topping Plano, 42-14. Check out photos from the matchup between the Wildcats and Farmers.
Denton, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Creekview High School football team will have a game with Denton High School on October 14, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
starlocalmedia.com
Instant Classic: Check out the top photos from Allen's down-to-the-wire thriller vs. McKinney
The Allen football team survived a back-and-forth battle with rival McKinney on Friday for a 31-28 victory. Check out the action from Eagle Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen holds off McKinney on late score, defensive stand
ALLEN -- Kayvion Sibley rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 17-yard pass for another score to lead Allen to a 31-28 win over District 6-5A foe McKinney at Eagle Stadium on Friday. It was a back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes in a contest featuring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville headlines 26th annual Les Schwab Invitational
The 16-team field is headlined by out-of-state powers Duncanville (Texas), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.). Duncanville is the defending MaxPreps National Champion and returns four players who started 26 or more games last season headlined by reigning MaxPreps National Junior...
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville rocks Plano with 29-point quarter, stands alone atop 6-6A
PLANO — The Lewisville football team's first few weeks of 6-6A play have vacillated between downright dominant to perhaps a tad fortunate. Unfortunately for Plano, the Farmers showcased the former in Friday's battle for first place in the district. In a page right out of the playbook from the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cedar Hill’s Red Army Band wins Battle of the Bands 5 years in a row
CEDAR HILL, Texas — When high school senior Jeremy Barres first started playing the trumpet in sixth grade, he couldn’t have imagined loving band as much as he does now. “Band has become the thing that has made me feel like I can actually do anything that I put my mind to,” said Barres. “At first I didn’t think I’d really be good at band. I just saw it as an extracurricular class I could take.”
New lake dedicated in North Texas
Officials with the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) have dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County. It’s the first new major reservoir built in Texas in more than 30 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plano And Frisco Ranked The Best Cities For Remote Work
Working from home has become the reality for many and two North Texas cities were just ranked the best for it. Plano and Frisco are officially the top cities for remote workers. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we do daily things, and businesses especially had to adjust. Working from...
WFAA
Frights’N Lights in Frisco
Ghouls and ghosts are all a-glow at this year’s frights and lights in Frisco. Paige has transformed into snow white and enters a forest of lights without her seven little friends. Did she survive? Let's look!. To plan your visit, go to FrightsNLights.com.
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
The state hasn't seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
cw39.com
Did you win this jackpot? $725,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn’t take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas. The Texas Lottery reports a $725,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two...
Comments / 0