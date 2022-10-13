ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Orange County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested by St. Cloud police on DUI charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John Guzman was arrested on Saturday when he was off duty. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Victim identified in St. Cloud Homicide, Osceola deputies continue investigation

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office had identified the man they found dead in a home in the Manor in St. Cloud on Wednesday, October 12. Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3785 Henry J Avenue. Upon arriving on the scene, they found the body of an adult male who was deceased. Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene along with the Medical Examiner’s Office of 9th District who declared the death a homicide.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
CBS News

Orlando man arrested after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy

POLK COUNTY, Fla.-- An Orlando man has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday, October 12. 41-year old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO (2-counts, FL), Written Threat to Kill (F2), Resisting with Violence (F3), and Discharging a Firearm on Residential Property (M1).
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy