Polk County Sheriff Releases Video Of Moment When Deputy Was Shot By Orlando Man
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy last Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff releases a video of the moments leading up to
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Selected to Lead Florida Department of Law Enforcement Transition Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has been selected to lead the newly appointed Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass’ transition team. Prior to his appointment as FDLE commissioner, Glass served as director of Florida Capitol Police, overseeing all safety and security efforts in...
WESH
Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
click orlando
Orange County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested by St. Cloud police on DUI charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John Guzman was arrested on Saturday when he was off duty. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty...
WESH
Officials: FreeFall ride cannot be removed until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends
ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite the Orlando SlingShot announcing that theFreeFall would be torn down, it may be a while before that occurs. Tyre Sampson, 14, died in March after falling from the FreeFall ride about halfway down the 400-foot drop. State officials tell WESH 2 that the investigation into...
positivelyosceola.com
Victim identified in St. Cloud Homicide, Osceola deputies continue investigation
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office had identified the man they found dead in a home in the Manor in St. Cloud on Wednesday, October 12. Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3785 Henry J Avenue. Upon arriving on the scene, they found the body of an adult male who was deceased. Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene along with the Medical Examiner’s Office of 9th District who declared the death a homicide.
Still buzzing: Orange County mosquito spraying Sunday night, other counties soon to follow
ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting Sunday night, the state said it will help Orange County with aerial mosquito treatments. They are working to prevent mosquito breeding after a major population increase due to Hurricane Ian. Orange County Mosquito Control found about 93,000 acres in Orange County with an increased mosquito...
wogx.com
CBS News
Orlando man arrested after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy
POLK COUNTY, Fla.-- An Orlando man has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor after shooting a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday, October 12. 41-year old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO (2-counts, FL), Written Threat to Kill (F2), Resisting with Violence (F3), and Discharging a Firearm on Residential Property (M1).
WESH
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
brevardtimes.com
Fairglen Elementary Teacher Suspended For Alleged Comments To 6th Grade Girl
COCOA, Florida – A Fairglen Elementary teacher had his teaching certificate suspended for one year and will remain on administrative probation for two years for inappropriate comments he allegedly made to a sixth-grade girl. According to Florida Department of Education records, Dennis Diamond told a sixth-grade girl that he...
1 dead in crash involving truck, motorcycle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died following an accident involving a truck and motorcycle in Orange County on Monday morning. Troopers said the accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Taft Vineland Road and General Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was transported as a trauma...
New documents show Florida spent nearly $1 million for two more sets of planned migrant flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck, troopers say
A Florida woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Highlands County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Osceola County deputies asking for tips in homicide investigation
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide that happened on Wednesday. Deputies said they found a man dead at 785 Henry J Avenue, St. Cloud, and the medical examiner determined that his cause of death was the result of a homicide.
fox35orlando.com
14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Taft Vineland Road and General Drive on Monday morning. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air...
