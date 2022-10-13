ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time

A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
NBC Chicago

What Side Effects Can You Expect With Your COVID Vaccine Booster Shot?

Most Americans are now eligible to receive reformulated COVID-19 booster shots, and many are undoubtedly wondering what kind of side effects they may potentially have to deal with when it comes to the new “bivalent” shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug...
The Independent

Study suggests flu shot linked to less severe Covid cases

People with flu shots are less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid, and reported less severe symptoms, a study has found. The research, which was carried-out by scientists from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida, suggested that there were benefits from flu shots amid the ongoing outbreak of Covid.
GMA

New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation

When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
Fox News

Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision

With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
CBS News

What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?

COVID-19 and the flu aren't the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients recently increased in at least 33 states.
Popular Science

Potentially harmful respiratory disease may be on the rise in children, warns CDC

As the northern hemisphere heads into cold and flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns healthcare providers to prepare for a possible increase in cases of another respiratory infection called enterovirus D68 (EV-D68). It is classified as a non-polio enterovirus which are very common and cause 15 million infections annually in the US. There are more than 100 known types of enteroviruses and rhinoviruses that circulate throughout the year.
Futurity

Rabbit virus is a warning about viruses becoming more deadly

A virus that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time, according to new research. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, and polio, for increased virulence. A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a...
CBS News

Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states

A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
AOL Corp

Hospitals are bracing for an unprecedented winter of viruses

Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
