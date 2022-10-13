Read full article on original website
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
Florida's Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo warned on Friday against young men receiving COVID-19 vaccines, citing a disputed analysis by the state health department that they pose an "abnormally high risk" of death. "Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This...
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
MedicalXpress
Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time
A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
What Side Effects Can You Expect With Your COVID Vaccine Booster Shot?
Most Americans are now eligible to receive reformulated COVID-19 booster shots, and many are undoubtedly wondering what kind of side effects they may potentially have to deal with when it comes to the new “bivalent” shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug...
Study suggests flu shot linked to less severe Covid cases
People with flu shots are less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid, and reported less severe symptoms, a study has found. The research, which was carried-out by scientists from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida, suggested that there were benefits from flu shots amid the ongoing outbreak of Covid.
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision
With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
12tomatoes.com
Scientists Are Warning That Gas Stoves May Be Linked To Childhood Asthma And Adult Cancer
When it comes to cooking in the home, you really can’t do it without an oven. That being said, you do have choices and the primary choice is either to have an electric range or a gas stove. Did you realize that almost 40 million households in the United...
What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?
COVID-19 and the flu aren't the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients recently increased in at least 33 states.
Potentially harmful respiratory disease may be on the rise in children, warns CDC
As the northern hemisphere heads into cold and flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns healthcare providers to prepare for a possible increase in cases of another respiratory infection called enterovirus D68 (EV-D68). It is classified as a non-polio enterovirus which are very common and cause 15 million infections annually in the US. There are more than 100 known types of enteroviruses and rhinoviruses that circulate throughout the year.
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
MedicalXpress
New cases of severe long COVID appear to be dropping, and vaccination is probably key
The term "long COVID" is used to describe symptoms or illness that continue for more than four weeks after a positive COVID test or the original onset of symptoms. Some examples include an ongoing loss of taste or smell, debilitating fatigue, and even sustained damage to the heart or brain.
Futurity
Rabbit virus is a warning about viruses becoming more deadly
A virus that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time, according to new research. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, and polio, for increased virulence. A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a...
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
AOL Corp
Hospitals are bracing for an unprecedented winter of viruses
Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
Flu off to an early start as CDC warns about potentially severe season
Reports of flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country," especially in the Southeast...
Which flu shot should I get?
With so many different types of flu vaccines available for the 2022-2023 season, which flu shot is right for you?
