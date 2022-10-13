ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loachapoka, AL

Kia Autosport Athletes of the Week: Undefeated Loachapoka Indians

By Jack Patterson
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Loachapoka Indians are having a historic season with a seven to zero record, and they aren’t done yet — they’re looking to make a win over Maplesville for the regional championship this Friday night.

Loachapoka Indians Head Coach Reco Newton shares his thoughts on the upcoming match-up.

“They’re a hard-nosed team, well-coached team. They’re going to come out and play football. They live off tradition…” says Coach Newton. “The tradition goes back from years and years where they’re used to winning down there so we got to go down there and just play good football.”

It’s safe to say the Loachapoka Indians are playing good football this season, outscoring their opponents 242 to 56.

Coach Newton remarks on what the team means to him.

“The thing I like about this team, it’s a family-oriented team. They play like brothers…. ” says Coach Newton. They stay together like brothers. We’ve got a lot of guys here that been here from the beginning of starting off when I started off here four years ago.”

Congratulations and best of luck to our newest Kia Autosport Athletes of the Week: the Loachapoka Indians.

WSFA

Coach Terrence Vaughn wears many hats at Brewbaker Middle School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Terrence Vaughn has been at Brewbaker Middle School for 19 years now. He’s a baseball coach, football coach, physical education teacher and athletic director. While he wear many hats and has a lot of titles, Vaughn said it’s all rewarding. “Usually you don’t see...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

WATCH: Auburn OL commit Bradyn Joiner in action against Central-Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Alabama — No. 1 Auburn High and future Auburn Tiger Bradyn Joiner had a big matchup on Friday night, traveling to Central-Phenix City and taking on Patrick Nix and the Red Devils. For Joiner, the 247Sports Composite 4-star who's committed to play center, he's playing his senior season over at left tackle and was matched up with top-50 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker at times.
AUBURN, AL
High School Football PRO

Smiths Station, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lee-Scott Academy football team will have a game with Glenwood School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
SMITHS STATION, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reviews play calling on Alabama's last 5 plays from loss at Tennessee

Nick Saban and Alabama have been criticized for the play calling at the end of the Tennessee game, and the coach reviewed the scenarios at his Monday press conference. “The last 5 plays of the game, we didn’t execute,” Saban said. “We can talk about running the ball, but we dropped a pass and the clock would be running and we would be closer.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Odis Spencer Stadium ready to open

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Muscogee County School District student athletes will have a new place to call home. Next Thursday Odis Spencer Stadium will host it’s first athletic event, but before that game WRBL “This Morning” Anchor Rex Castillo spoke with MCSD Athletic Director about what makes Odis Spencer Stadium so […]
COLUMBUS, GA
High School Football PRO

Montgomery, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smiths Station High School football team will have a game with Jefferson Davis High School on October 15, 2022, 09:00:00.
SMITHS STATION, AL
WRBL News 3

Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika continues update on Floral Park

Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
OPELIKA, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee

Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
OPELIKA, AL
Troy Messenger

Marjorie Lane honored at ASU

Marjorie Lane of Troy has been honored by Alabama State University as a recipient of a 50 Under 50 alumni award. The award is designed to engage, re-engage, educate, honor and develop the next generation of advocates, donors and ambassadors for ASU. The 50 under 50 class members were honored...
TROY, AL
WSFA

Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
Opelika-Auburn News

The Fall Boogie is back: Things to do in Auburn-Opelika this weekend

An outdoor wooden covered stage with eclectic décor including old signs and lamps is the perfect venue for this weekend’s Fall Boogie. This is the 10th year the Standard Deluxe has held the Fall Boogie in Waverly, featuring Americana and Country music. “We have four great bands and...
OPELIKA, AL
