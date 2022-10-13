Kia Autosport Athletes of the Week: Undefeated Loachapoka Indians

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Loachapoka Indians are having a historic season with a seven to zero record, and they aren’t done yet — they’re looking to make a win over Maplesville for the regional championship this Friday night.

Loachapoka Indians Head Coach Reco Newton shares his thoughts on the upcoming match-up.

“They’re a hard-nosed team, well-coached team. They’re going to come out and play football. They live off tradition…” says Coach Newton. “The tradition goes back from years and years where they’re used to winning down there so we got to go down there and just play good football.”

It’s safe to say the Loachapoka Indians are playing good football this season, outscoring their opponents 242 to 56.

Coach Newton remarks on what the team means to him.

“The thing I like about this team, it’s a family-oriented team. They play like brothers…. ” says Coach Newton. They stay together like brothers. We’ve got a lot of guys here that been here from the beginning of starting off when I started off here four years ago.”

