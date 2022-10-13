Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
MLB
Morton's Game 4 start ends in painfully familiar manner
PHILADELPHIA -- Just like the last time he made a high-stakes start in the postseason, the biggest blow against the Braves’ Charlie Morton came via a comebacker. It was typical of a tough week in which little went to plan for Atlanta’s starting pitchers in the National League Division Series, aside from Kyle Wright’s six-inning scoreless gem in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Max Fried struggled through Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon coming off an illness. Spencer Strider, back from a month-long absence for a left oblique injury, was brilliant for two innings of Game 3 on Friday before his velocity dipped in a disastrous third.
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens
Following the second rainout of the series, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to finally settle their American League playoff Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx. After that, a most unexpected National League Championship Series matching the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres gets underway at Petco Park. After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees was postponed Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. That gives New York a chance to start All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest instead of 14-game winner Jameson Taillon. Cleveland is expected to stick with right-hander Aaron Civale, rather than turn to 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber on short rest.
MLB
Pitchers who have thrived in elimination games
Any postseason outing can be stressful, but potential elimination games are sure to test a pitcher's mettle. When a poor performance often means the end of your team's season, every pitch carries that much more weight. So who has been the best in these backs-to-the-wall situations?. Below is a look...
MLB
Get ready for a 4-game day, with 3 clinches possible
We’re living the dream on Saturday: Four games. There’s actually a possibility we could have four more on Sunday, though that will require some teams to win elimination games. But yes. Four games. Do not leave your couch, it’s all right in front of you, you don’t have...
MLB
Braves' repeat hopes dashed after NLDS exit
PHILADELPHIA -- This year’s Braves team seemed better than the one that won last year’s World Series. But this talented group will now forever be remembered as yet another of those great Atlanta clubs to fall short of expectations. The Braves’ dream of winning a second straight World...
MLB
5 keys to Game 5 between Guardians, Yankees
CLEVELAND -- Astros vs. Mariners gave us an 18-inning pitchers’ duel in the longest scoreless tie in postseason history. Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers gave us two of the biggest upsets in the history of the MLB postseason. That was all entertaining. But none of the above...
MLB
Underdogs? Don't tell these playoff teams
Regular-season showings affect the seedings for the postseason. But once you cross that threshold into October baseball, you’re on your own. In a short series, anything can happen -- and quite often does. One can never be sure which players will run hot or cold and which surprise stars seize the stage.
MLB
What's next after Braves' tough end to '22?
ATLANTA -- Asked what he was thinking about or feeling after he awoke on Sunday, Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was "disappointed and pissed off." "I just wasn’t feeling real good, to be honest with you," Snitker said. "I was thinking I’d much rather be getting ready to come down [to Truist Park] to play Game 5."
MLB
Winner-take-all Game 5 stage won't intimidate Civale
CLEVELAND -- Aaron Civale endured three stints on the injured list for three different injuries to return in time to help the Guardians get to the postseason. He waited patiently in the bullpen in case manager Terry Francona needed him in their AL Division Series opener. He’s not going to complain that his likely introduction to playoff baseball is a winner-take-all Game 5 at Yankee Stadium, or that Monday’s rainout pushed his expected start back to Tuesday afternoon -- 13 days after his last pitch in a game.
MLB
8 wild facts about the 18-inning Game 3 nail-biter
Before Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday, it had been 21 years since the Mariners last hosted a playoff game. So, despite Seattle coming into the game facing elimination, it was only fitting for that first playoff game in two decades to be one for the ages -- a 18-inning marathon between division rivals that necessitated the use of 18 pitchers and was won, ultimately, by a score of 1-0, closing out a series sweep for the ALCS-bound Astros.
MLB
Here's why Astros are optimistic entering 6th straight ALCS
HOUSTON -- Now that everyone has recovered from the Astros’ epic American League Division Series victory over the Mariners on Saturday -- capped off when rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña broke a scoreless deadlock with an 18th-inning homer -- it’s time for some rest and reflection for the hometown team.
MLB
Garcia gives Astros relief outing of a lifetime in G3
SEATTLE -- When thinking about the performance of his bullpen in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker recalled the 2000 NLDS, when he was the manager of the Giants facing the Mets. That night, he said, the Giants eventually ran out of pitching in...
MLB
Deadline-savvy Phillies backed by Angels in NLDS clincher
PHILADELPHIA -- At the 2022 Trade Deadline, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski set out to get a starting pitcher. He got that and more. Sitting at 55-47 and holding onto the third and final National League Wild Card spot on Aug. 2, the Phillies acquired right-hander Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Angels, along with righty reliever David Robertson from the Cubs.
MLB
Guards' peskiness proving a match for Yankees' power
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians used persistent peskiness to board baserunners. A Steven Kwan hustle double on a ground ball down the line, a José Ramírez base hit off the fists, a Josh Naylor single slapped at an awkward angle over an outstretched glove. Whatever it took to get a guy on and get a guy -- one guy at a time -- in.
MLB
Important decisions the Dodgers need to make this offseason
LOS ANGELES -- After a franchise-record 111 wins during the regular season, the Dodgers’ hopes of winning a second World Series title in three seasons came to a disappointing end with a 5-3 loss to the Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night.
MLB
Here are 8 possible landing spots for Trea Turner
Trea Turner has been one of the most durable, reliable shortstops in the Majors since 2018, putting the 29-year-old in position to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this winter. Turner leads another stacked shortstop class, one that is likely to include Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts...
MLB
A liability no more, 'pen has pushed Phils to NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Dramatic moments call for dramatic music. Seranthony Domínguez’s wife, Sarahi, knows this. Her husband became the Phillies’ most trusted reliever earlier this season. Phils manager Rob Thomson never named him the closer, but Domínguez appeared regularly in the game’s biggest moments. Los Dos Carnales’ “Mis Raíces” played every time Domínguez left the bullpen at Citizens Bank Park. It is a popular song from the Mexican band, but when he exited the bullpen for the ninth inning Saturday in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the “Game of Thrones” theme played instead.
MLB
At long last! Padres stun Dodgers, reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- They've waited a long, long time for this particular moment of catharsis in San Diego:. The playoffs. The Dodgers. A packed house at Petco Park with everything on the line. The Padres sure did make it dramatic, didn't they?. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday,...
MLB
IKF 'disappointed' with missed chances at SS
CLEVELAND -- When Isiah Kiner-Falefa was acquired by the Yankees on March 13 from the Twins, he was expected to be the club’s shortstop of the present, keeping the seat warm for the arrival of either Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza, New York’s heralded prospects. Despite Volpe’s rise...
Comments / 0