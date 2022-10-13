Read full article on original website
The White Sox are making progress in their search for a new manager. Chicago needs a new skipper following Tony La Russa’s resignation amid health concerns. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Wednesday, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro...
No one is out yet for the White Sox manager position – including ex-manager and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén, according to MLB analyst Bruce Levine. "All I know from what I hear is he [Guillén] has not been ruled out," Levine said on 670 the Score. "Does that mean he's the next manager of the White Sox? No. I'm just saying they are considering anybody and everybody."
Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol have impressed the White Sox in their search for a new manager, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported.
Espada, Grifol have 'impressed' White Sox in manager search originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox could reach a decision on their ongoing managerial search by the end of the month, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi. Meanwhile, Morosi reported Monday Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol have "impressed" the...
Khalil Mack does spin-off Black Adam movie promo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Is Khalil Mack heading for a career in Hollywood after his NFL career?. The trade to the Los Angeles Chargers must have influenced Mack to star in a spin-off promotional video for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie – Black Adam.
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees and Guardians clash in The Bronx on a wet Monday evening with a chance to play in the 2022 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. The winner advances and heads...
Report: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs’ offseason wish list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could José Abreu make the move up the Red Line this winter?. Already speculated as an obvious fit, Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, is “high on list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency” this winter, according to WSCR’s Bruce Levine.
Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one...
With the start of NBA season just days away, here are three players that could make a major impact for the Chicago Bulls this upcoming basketball season.
I already talked about Robert Murray’s column from Friday that singled out the Cubs and Orioles as the early favorites for Carlos Correa this winter, but there was another piece in there that caught my attention when he was talking about Jacob deGrom’s looming free agency. deGrom has...
The Chicago Bears are a team that desperately needs some help on offense. We see flashes of brilliance from Justin Fields at quarterback and Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator but nothing is able to stick as a result of the lack of talent. Now, when good offensive players that can...
