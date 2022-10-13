ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Guillén 'not ruled out' for White Sox manager

No one is out yet for the White Sox manager position – including ex-manager and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén, according to MLB analyst Bruce Levine. "All I know from what I hear is he [Guillén] has not been ruled out," Levine said on 670 the Score. "Does that mean he's the next manager of the White Sox? No. I'm just saying they are considering anybody and everybody."
NBC Chicago

Ex-Bear Khalil Mack Does Spin-Off Movie Promotion for Black Adam

Khalil Mack does spin-off Black Adam movie promo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Is Khalil Mack heading for a career in Hollywood after his NFL career?. The trade to the Los Angeles Chargers must have influenced Mack to star in a spin-off promotional video for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie – Black Adam.
NBC Chicago

Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel

Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees and Guardians clash in The Bronx on a wet Monday evening with a chance to play in the 2022 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. The winner advances and heads...
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs' Offseason Wish List

Report: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs’ offseason wish list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could José Abreu make the move up the Red Line this winter?. Already speculated as an obvious fit, Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, is “high on list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency” this winter, according to WSCR’s Bruce Levine.
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Goran Dragić Looks Forward to Heat, Jimmy Butler Reunion

Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one...
FanSided

The Chicago Bears should have traded for Robbie Anderson

The Chicago Bears are a team that desperately needs some help on offense. We see flashes of brilliance from Justin Fields at quarterback and Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator but nothing is able to stick as a result of the lack of talent. Now, when good offensive players that can...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

