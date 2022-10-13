Read full article on original website
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
Woman, 87, Found Dead at Chicago Senior Apartments Died From Assault: Authorities
An 87-year-old woman found dead inside a Douglas senior apartment building died from injuries sustained in an assault, authorities revealed Sunday. Following an autopsy, the death of Mae Brown was ruled a homicide due to multiple assault injuries, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday. Police were called on...
87-year-old woman found dead at senior living facility was beaten to death, autopsy finds
An 87-year-old woman was found beaten to death in a senior living apartment building in Douglas on the South Side. An autopsy determined she was assaulted, and her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
cwbchicago.com
Woman accused of running over suburban cop is charged with escaping electronic monitoring for the second time
A suburban Chicago woman was charged this week with escaping electronic monitoring for the second time while she awaits trial on charges of attempted murder of a police officer. Megan Rozak, 28, is accused of running over a Lynwood cop who was ordering her out of a car during an...
Medical examiner rules shooting death of Prospect Heights 14-year-old a homicide
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy a homicide Sunday. At the time of the incident, the Prospect Heights Police Department said they were questioning three juvenile witnesses and treating the incident as a death investigation — looking into whether the cause of death […]
2 Critically Injured in Unincorporated Lockport Shooting, Sheriff's Deputies Say
Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.
CBS News
Teacher at East Chicago, Indiana school said she had a 'kill list' of students, police say
A student in the teacher's class who is being credited for stepping up and telling school leaders. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
cwbchicago.com
#46: Man beat choked girlfriend, beat her with baseball bat while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Prosecutors on Saturday charged a Chicago man with attempted murder for allegedly choking his girlfriend and beating her with a baseball bat while he was on bail for a felony gun case. He is the 46th person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to kill or shoot—someone in Chicago while...
Man Shot, Wounded While Walking in River North
A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.
toofab.com
5th Grade Teacher Arrested After Admitting She Had Active 'Kill List' of Students and School Staff
She allegedly told one student where they ranked on the "kill list" A 5th grade teacher in Chicago was arrested this week after a student reported them for saying they had a "kill list" which included her students and colleagues. According to the East Chicago Police Department, authorities responded to...
cwbchicago.com
Man chatted threats to his judge during Zoom court hearing — while home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors say
A Chicago man on probation for possessing a stolen vehicle and on electronic monitoring for a pending felony gun case has been charged with a new felony after allegedly making threats against one of his judges during a Zoom court hearing. Kenneth Williams, 20, was ordered held without bail by...
Officials: Indiana teacher allegedly constructed a ‘kill list’
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A teacher in Indiana was arrested for allegedly constructing a “kill list” made up of students and staff, officials say. According to WGN-TV, on Wednesday around 5 p.m., East Chicago Police Department officers were called out to St. Stanislaus School. Officers spoke with the assistant principal and principal about a report that a fifth-grade student made to their counselor about a teacher who allegedly made comments about “killing herself, students and staff.”
wglc.net
Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.
Herald & Review
Parents mourn 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago
CHICAGO - Family members are mourning the loss of Lavell Winslow, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night at a West Ridge neighborhood park. “His smile. I’m just going to miss him coming in and talking to me, laying his head on my shoulder,” the boy’s mother, Vanessa Winslow, told the Tribune on Saturday.
nypressnews.com
Cook County Crime Stoppers offering $15,000 reward for information on shooting of Kenneth Early
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Crime Stoppers are ramping up their efforts to find a killer. The organization is handing out flyers in hopes someone will see them and speak up. On Aug. 12, 62-year-old Kenneth Early was found in his car at a stop sign, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man killed, woman injured in South Chicago shooting, police say
A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a third-floor hallway when gunfire broke out.
Tow Truck Driver Recounts Interaction With Woman Charged In Gruesome Murder of Chicago Landlord
Antonio Coria couldn’t believe he spent 90 minutes with a woman who is now charged in the gruesome murder of her landlord, 69-year-old Frances Walker. Walker's remains were partially found Monday night, stuffed inside the freezer of her West Ridge boarding house. “When I first picked her up she...
iheart.com
5th Grade Teacher Arrested For Having 'Kill List' Of Students And Teachers
An elementary school teacher from Indiana was arrested after she admitted to having a "kill list" of students and teachers. The East Chicago Police Department said that Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a fifth-grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School, told one of her students that she was thinking about killing herself, students, and other teachers.
nypressnews.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
Boy, 13, fatally shot in head on bench in West Ridge
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night. According to police, Lavel Winslow was found on a bench at the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 9:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness stated he heard a loud pop followed by many […]
