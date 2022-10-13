ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

NBC Chicago

2 Critically Injured in Unincorporated Lockport Shooting, Sheriff's Deputies Say

Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.
LOCKPORT, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot, Wounded While Walking in River North

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Indiana teacher allegedly constructed a ‘kill list’

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A teacher in Indiana was arrested for allegedly constructing a “kill list” made up of students and staff, officials say. According to WGN-TV, on Wednesday around 5 p.m., East Chicago Police Department officers were called out to St. Stanislaus School. Officers spoke with the assistant principal and principal about a report that a fifth-grade student made to their counselor about a teacher who allegedly made comments about “killing herself, students and staff.”
EAST CHICAGO, IN
wglc.net

Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Parents mourn 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO - Family members are mourning the loss of Lavell Winslow, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night at a West Ridge neighborhood park. “His smile. I’m just going to miss him coming in and talking to me, laying his head on my shoulder,” the boy’s mother, Vanessa Winslow, told the Tribune on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

5th Grade Teacher Arrested For Having 'Kill List' Of Students And Teachers

An elementary school teacher from Indiana was arrested after she admitted to having a "kill list" of students and teachers. The East Chicago Police Department said that Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a fifth-grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School, told one of her students that she was thinking about killing herself, students, and other teachers.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
nypressnews.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 13, fatally shot in head on bench in West Ridge

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night. According to police, Lavel Winslow was found on a bench at the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 9:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness stated he heard a loud pop followed by many […]
CHICAGO, IL
