Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase
The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
Generous community donations help bring back Richfield homecoming dance following shooting
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Richfield's homecoming dance is back on, three weeks after it was first planned.Back on Sept. 23, two people were arrested for shooting two others, just outside the Spartan football stadium at the homecoming game.Following the shooting, the high school principal canceled the rest of the homecoming activities, including the dance."People were super worried we weren't going to have a dance at all," said Liv Loftsgaarden, a senior and class president at Richfield High School.Loftsgaarden and her friends still got dressed up for their homecoming dance three weekends ago, and took pictures with their dates, even though it...
You HAVE to Check Out This Crazy/Weird Restaurant in Anoka
Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
You are invited to EPLN’s 2nd anniversary celebration and annual meeting Oct. 17
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) is celebrating its first two years of publication and the distribution of its first Eden Prairie Voter Guide. You are invited to celebrate with us at EPLN’s annual meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Star Bank Community Room, 250 Prairie Center Drive. The Eden Prairie 2020 Voter [...]
Jack Jablonski delivers keynote at metro area LGBTQ+ "coming out" luncheon
MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man known for inspiring others through his journey with paralysis is doing it again. Jack Jablonski came out as gay last month. Friday he gave the keynote speech at the state's LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce's National Coming Out Day luncheon. As Jablonski took the stage, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. The 26-year-old followed a series of impactful speakers, sharing his sometimes dark journey with the supportive community. "Relief and freedom. Those were the two prevalent feelings when I came out publicly," Jablonski said. He said being in the public eye helped and...
idesignarch.com
Charming Cape Cod Style Contemporary House
This renovated home in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota has a refreshed Cape Cod style look and lovely curb appeal. The exterior of the house has a brand new large terrace landing and columns. The interior has been completely refurbished with a contemporary open plan design and modern appliances. The home...
Owatonna Celebrates New Downtown Streetscape!
Well, Thursday night was a very big night in Owatonna. There was the Huskies who had a Football game (unfortunately they lost), it was Open Mic Night, and Then there was the Downtown Streetscape Ribbon cutting!. Photo of the band performing for the Downtown Streetscape. it is the band fourplay...
swnewsmedia.com
New supper club ‘Shakopee House’ replacing Dangerfield’s Restaurant
After 30 years of being known as Dangerfield’s Restaurant, the historic restaurant location on First Avenue in Shakopee is entering a new chapter. Shakopee House, a brand new supper club, is taking over from Dangerfield’s. The supper club is in the transition process, still running under the name Dangerfield’s, and looks to be fully rebranded with the new name by mid-November.
DeRusha Eats: The Great Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy Debate
Food Editor for Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine Stephanie March joined WCCO’s Drivetime with DeRusha for “DeRusha Eats” this week and they went deep into the oozy, messy world that is the Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy.
Sea of Norwegian pride fills Ventura Village as Norway House welcomes Queen Sonja
MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway continues her tour of the Twin Cities on Saturday. This time at the Norway House in Ventura Village, a neighborhood in Minneapolis.She spoke publicly for the first time at the ribbon cutting event on Wednesday."Being here feels like home, away from home," said Queen Sonja, to the crown of people waving Norwegian flags and wearing traditional Norwegian knit sweaters.The crowd makes up just a sliver of the nearly 900,000 Minnesotans who have ancestral ties to Norway. "Hundreds of thousands of Norwegians immigrated to the United States with the hope of a better future. Many of...
Spiritual connections: God paints with a big brush
A few years ago, my wife Julane and I were privileged to be guests of friends in Hartford, Connecticut, who took us on a road trip to see the breathtaking autumn leaves around that whole region from the Atlantic shore to Mount Washington State Park. Our friends didn’t have to try very hard to convince [...]
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Photos: Rosemount football rallies, holds off Prior Lake 27-17
The Rosemount Irish (7-0) defeated the Prior Lake Lakers (4-3) 27-17 Friday night at Rosemount High School. Rosemount, the No. 1 team in the state, scored first on an 8-yard touchdown run from quarterback Landon Danner. Prior Lake running back Grayson Spronk added two touchdowns in the second ...
RECIPE: Famfare homemade chicken and dumplings
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Famfare Kitchen is owned and operated by Twin Cities moms Libby Mehaffey and Jennifer Drane. They create homemade meals and enlist other moms and helpers to pass them to families all over the metro. Famfare’s residential pick-up locations, called Kitchenettes, are neighborhood locations or homes...
KEYC
St. Clair 7th grader makes major donation to BENCHS
Babe Ruth visited Sleepy Eye to play a local baseball game 100 years ago. A University of Iowa and Minnesota State Mankato legend celebrates his 100th birthday. Mankato sees boost in revenue as marathon festivities kick off. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 13th annual Mankato Marathon is this weekend, and...
Food, money raised for PROP by EP Lions, Lioness clubs
The Eden Prairie Lions and Lioness Lions clubs collected 2,343 pounds of food and about $1,700 in cash donations for the PROP Food Shelf during World Service Day on Oct. 8. The clubs did so at the Eden Prairie locations of Cub Foods, Lunds & Byerlys and Kowalski’s Market. EP Lions men and women volunteer [...]
NEXT Weather: Mild weekend, first widespread overnight freeze expected Sunday night
MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday will see a slight warm-up compared to the flurries on Friday.The National Weather Service in Duluth recorded two inches of snow on Saturday morning. The north shore could see some more flurries on Sunday as a weaker wave of low pressure moves in.In the metro area, temps will top out in the mid-50s on Saturday, for a slight warmup from Interstate 94 on south. It'll stay mild on Saturday, and temperatures on Sunday will reach the 40s.However, overnight on Sunday will be the first widespread freeze in the metro and Monday will stay in the 30s.
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie, MN
693
Followers
418
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
Comments / 0