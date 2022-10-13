RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Richfield's homecoming dance is back on, three weeks after it was first planned.Back on Sept. 23, two people were arrested for shooting two others, just outside the Spartan football stadium at the homecoming game.Following the shooting, the high school principal canceled the rest of the homecoming activities, including the dance."People were super worried we weren't going to have a dance at all," said Liv Loftsgaarden, a senior and class president at Richfield High School.Loftsgaarden and her friends still got dressed up for their homecoming dance three weekends ago, and took pictures with their dates, even though it...

RICHFIELD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO