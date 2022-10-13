ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase

The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Generous community donations help bring back Richfield homecoming dance following shooting

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Richfield's homecoming dance is back on, three weeks after it was first planned.Back on Sept. 23, two people were arrested for shooting two others, just outside the Spartan football stadium at the homecoming game.Following the shooting, the high school principal canceled the rest of the homecoming activities, including the dance."People were super worried we weren't going to have a dance at all," said Liv Loftsgaarden, a senior and class president at Richfield High School.Loftsgaarden and her friends still got dressed up for their homecoming dance three weekends ago, and took pictures with their dates, even though it...
RICHFIELD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

You HAVE to Check Out This Crazy/Weird Restaurant in Anoka

Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jack Jablonski delivers keynote at metro area LGBTQ+ "coming out" luncheon

MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man known for inspiring others through his journey with paralysis is doing it again. Jack Jablonski came out as gay last month.  Friday he gave the keynote speech at the state's LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce's National Coming Out Day luncheon. As Jablonski took the stage, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. The 26-year-old followed a series of impactful speakers, sharing his sometimes dark journey with the supportive community.  "Relief and freedom. Those were the two prevalent feelings when I came out publicly," Jablonski said. He said being in the public eye helped and...
idesignarch.com

Charming Cape Cod Style Contemporary House

This renovated home in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota has a refreshed Cape Cod style look and lovely curb appeal. The exterior of the house has a brand new large terrace landing and columns. The interior has been completely refurbished with a contemporary open plan design and modern appliances. The home...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Owatonna Celebrates New Downtown Streetscape!

Well, Thursday night was a very big night in Owatonna. There was the Huskies who had a Football game (unfortunately they lost), it was Open Mic Night, and Then there was the Downtown Streetscape Ribbon cutting!. Photo of the band performing for the Downtown Streetscape. it is the band fourplay...
OWATONNA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

New supper club ‘Shakopee House’ replacing Dangerfield’s Restaurant

After 30 years of being known as Dangerfield’s Restaurant, the historic restaurant location on First Avenue in Shakopee is entering a new chapter. Shakopee House, a brand new supper club, is taking over from Dangerfield’s. The supper club is in the transition process, still running under the name Dangerfield’s, and looks to be fully rebranded with the new name by mid-November.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sea of Norwegian pride fills Ventura Village as Norway House welcomes Queen Sonja

MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway continues her tour of the Twin Cities on Saturday. This time at the Norway House in Ventura Village, a neighborhood in Minneapolis.She spoke publicly for the first time at the ribbon cutting event on Wednesday."Being here feels like home, away from home," said Queen Sonja, to the crown of people waving Norwegian flags and wearing traditional Norwegian knit sweaters.The crowd makes up just a sliver of the nearly 900,000 Minnesotans who have ancestral ties to Norway. "Hundreds of thousands of Norwegians immigrated to the United States with the hope of a better future. Many of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

RECIPE: Famfare homemade chicken and dumplings

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Famfare Kitchen is owned and operated by Twin Cities moms Libby Mehaffey and Jennifer Drane. They create homemade meals and enlist other moms and helpers to pass them to families all over the metro. Famfare’s residential pick-up locations, called Kitchenettes, are neighborhood locations or homes...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KEYC

St. Clair 7th grader makes major donation to BENCHS

Babe Ruth visited Sleepy Eye to play a local baseball game 100 years ago. A University of Iowa and Minnesota State Mankato legend celebrates his 100th birthday. Mankato sees boost in revenue as marathon festivities kick off. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 13th annual Mankato Marathon is this weekend, and...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Mild weekend, first widespread overnight freeze expected Sunday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday will see a slight warm-up compared to the flurries on Friday.The National Weather Service in Duluth recorded two inches of snow on Saturday morning. The north shore could see some more flurries on Sunday as a weaker wave of low pressure moves in.In the metro area, temps will top out in the mid-50s on Saturday, for a slight warmup from Interstate 94 on south. It'll stay mild on Saturday, and temperatures on Sunday will reach the 40s.However, overnight on Sunday will be the first widespread freeze in the metro and Monday will stay in the 30s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
