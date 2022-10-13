QUAD SQUAD: Karl Lagerfeld has hooked up with Australian skate firm Impala to create a futuristic-looking version of the latter’s quad roller skates. The Karl Lagerfeld x Impala skates are made with a holographic version of the KL monogram, and come with a detachable ankle bag that can be used to shelter credit cards and keys. Black hardware and black glitter wheels heighten the sleek, dressy allure of the roller footwear — distinct from the retro look of many Impala skates.

LIFESTYLE ・ 55 MINUTES AGO