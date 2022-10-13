ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UrbanStreet Group in contract for St. Charles mall redevelopment play

Robert Burk and Robert Kuker are coming to the rescue in western Chicago suburb St. Charles. After redevelopment plans for the mostly vacant Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles fell through earlier this year, Burke’s and Kuker’s UrbanStreet Group, based in suburban Schaumburg, is taking a stab at revitalizing the property, the Daily Herald reported. Now, city officials are considering a new plan by UrbanStreet Group.
Weinstock’s Monarch buys River North hotel out of distress

A hotel in distress led to a win for Michael Weinstock. His Monarch Alternative Capital bought debt against the Hotel Felix in Chicago’s River North out of distress for $29 million, resulting in a shortfall on a 2013 loan against the property. Monarch picked up the mortgage on the...
Cresa snags JLL, Avison vets to head suburban office leasing team

Veteran Chicagoland leasing brokers have jumped ship to join tenant-serving commercial real estate brokerage Cresa, leaving JLL and Avison Young. Rick Morris, formerly a principal with Avison, and Mark Kolar, who was a senior vice president at JLL, are Cresa’s newest additions and will lead its expansion into the suburban Chicago office market.
