US government tells Arizona to remove border containers
The federal government is demanding the state remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law.The Cocopah Indian Tribe in southwestern Arizona welcomed the call to take down the containers in the latest rift between the Biden administration and Republican-led border states over how to prevent illegal border crossings.The Bureau of Reclamation also demanded in last week's letter that no new containers be placed. It said the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts that have been awarded and two more still pending...
Arizona governorship race: Kari Lake tries to debate Katie Hobbs, gets booted
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for the Arizona governorship, caused a few disruptions during a candidate town hall, which aired over the weekend. According to The Hill, Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, was present at the event, but the two candidates weren’t going to debate.
California’s COVID-19 decline starts to slow, as new variants spread in US and Europe
After steady decline since mid-July, some metrics of COVID-19 spread are showing early signs of plateauing in California, as transmission has begun to trend upward once again in some parts of the world. The California Department of Public Health reported the latest daily case rate at 7.5 per 100,000 residents...
'Unauthorized placement': Feds say Ducey broke law with shipping containers at border
The state's unauthorized placement of shipping containers to fill gaps along the Arizona-Mexico border wall near Yuma by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey violates federal law, according to a letter sent to state officials by the Bureau of Reclamation. The letter calls for the removal of the current containers and for...
CNBC
Delaying big purchases, reducing debt: 76% of adults are making lifestyle changes to prepare for a potential recession
Eighty-four percent of adults say they are concerned that a recession is on the horizon, a new survey shows. Additionally, 74% said their concerns about inflation have increased. If you are worrying about job loss during a recession, be sure to make arrangements to have sufficient emergency savings, experts say.
contagionlive.com
Moderna’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Elicits Superior Antibody Responses
Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which includes 25 micrograms each of messenger RNAs from the Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron B.1.1.529 variants of SARS-CoV-2, elicited antibody responses that were superior to those elicited by the original vaccine. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine containing the Omicron variant elicited superior neutralizing antibody responses against...
KTAR.com
Here’s what you need to know about Donald Trump rally in Mesa for Kari Lake, others
PHOENIX – Former President Donald Trump is heading to the East Valley on Sunday, hosting a free rally for his preferred Arizona candidates. Trump’s announcement said last week the event will be held at Legacy Sports Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road. The address coincides with the location of Bell Bank Park, the sprawling sports complex that opened next to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in January of this year. Legacy Sports Park was the working name of the facility until Bell Bank obtained naming rights.
Kirsten Engel, former Arizona state senator, seeks seat in U.S. Congress, District 6
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizonans will vote in the upcoming election for a new representative in U.S. Congressional District 6. The district encompasses parts of eastern Tucson, Green Valley, Sierra Vista, and Vail. Kirsten Engel is the Democratic candidate running against Republican Juan Ciscomani for Arizona’s U.S. Congressional District...
AZFamily
Groups in Yavapai County facing potential legal punishment for plans to monitor ballot boxes
Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple...
ADHS explains why baby sleeping safety is important to prevent deaths
According to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, 53 infant deaths that were unexpected or sudden occurred in 2020.
KOLD-TV
Which countries does Arizona exports the most goods to?
(Stacker) - American exports grew 18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010, according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.
57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- A new report from Medscape UK on physicians’ opinions on current social issues revealed that more than 9 in 10 (91%) doctors surveyed have seen an increase in patients struggling to access medical healthcare services in the last five years. Most doctors (57%) also reported to have seen an increase in patients turning to private healthcare in the last 5 years, likely due to long waiting lists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005861/en/ 57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care (Photo: Business Wire)
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at the time was chairman of the powerful Clark County Commission, the elected body with jurisdiction over Las Vegas. He praised Lombardo, the nonpartisan elected Clark County sheriff and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the largest police agency in Nevada. There are no fond words now, with Sisolak seeking a second term as governor and Lombardo, with backing from former President Donald Trump, leading a Republican bid to unseat him in a key partisan race drawing national attention. “They want the same elected position — friends become antagonists as a result,” observed Fred Lokken, a political science professor at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno.
AZ Briefing: How Arizona PBS botched Hobbs-Lake debate drama; Children ages 5-11 can get new COVID booster; Arizona LGBTQ+ history
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Katie Hobbs won't debate Kari Lake in their race for governor. And Arizona PBS didn't interview with Lake. Botched deals meant a loss for voters. Health experts recommend children ages 5-11 get the...
As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers
WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Metro Phoenix evictions climb again, judgments against renters highest since Great Recession
Metro Phoenix eviction filings climbed again in September as the average judgment against renters hit a new record. Landlords filed to evict 6,685 renter households last month, according to Maricopa County Justice Courts. That’s up from 6,574 in August and is the highest monthly tally since 2008. The average...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Universities Decline as China Rises
Times Higher Education dropped its highly coveted World University Rankings last week, marking the fifth year in a row that universities in the United States have fallen out of the top 100. The ranking system assesses universities based on their teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. The number of...
Arizona schools chief candidates Hoffman, Horne differ on top education priority
PHOENIX — The two candidates for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction have differing opinions on what the state is facing as its top education priority. Kathy Hoffman, the incumbent Democrat, believes it’s hiring and retaining well-qualified teachers. “Our number one priority is ensuring that every classroom has highly...
