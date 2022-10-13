Read full article on original website
Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of Utah State
LARAMIE -- It has become commonplace for Craig Bohl to text back and forth with NFL general managers. That will happen when you coach guys like Josh Allen, Logan Wilson, Chad Muma and many others. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said Monday that the Utah State game reminded him of another...
Here’s the Schedule for This Week’s UW Homecoming
In case you missed it, the University of Wyoming's homecoming is this week and the university has a bunch of fun things lined up for you! Aside from the Pokes taking on the Utah State Aggies for the Homecoming game, there are so many other events going on. Whether you're an alum returning for your reunion, staff or faculty, or if you're a student, here is what's happening during Homecoming week!
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
Here’s All of the Trick-Or-Treats Happening in Laramie
Halloween is creeping up on us and I hope everyone already has their costumes ready! So excited to see what everyone's going to wear. According to a study, apparently, the most searched costume in Wyoming is a ninja. Will be seeing a bunch of ninjas running around the streets this Halloween?
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
Brewtober Happening in Laramie THIS SATURDAY
What's October without Oktoberfest, right? We love finding reasons to drink and this Saturday will be a good one. StagePoint Community Foundation will hold its second Brewtober. HURRAH!. Brewtober is a fundraiser event for StagePoint Community Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit. 100% of the funds will be used o support other...
These Are The Grocery Stores Cheyenne And Laramie Want
Big news in the world of groceries dropped on Friday, if you missed it, Kroger is merging with Albertsons, you can read about my musings on the situation and how I really think we should have an Aldi Grocery Store in Southeast Wyoming here. I still hold those feelings as true, but when I shared the post on our Facebook pages, I was awarded with plenty of ideas that locals in Southeast Wyoming are interested in.
Small Plane Crash East of Laramie
On October 14, 2022, around 2:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80, according to a release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers arrived on the scene to find a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside...
LCSD1 Announces Graduation Schedule for Class of 2023
Laramie County School District 1 announced Wednesday that graduation ceremonies for Central, East, and South high schools will once again be held at Frontier Park next year. The ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 26, at the following times:. 9:30 a.m., East High School. 1:30 p.m., Central High School.
Why Don’t We Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne?
We have made it to another weekend. It's Fall, so expect some spooky good times since we're in spooky season. I'm not going to lie, though, I'm a little sad the month is half over now. I'm going to need to put my spooky season fun into high gear. I've only watched a handful of spooky movies. And what about cider?! I haven't had cider!
Free Halloween Goodie Bags For Laramie’s Little Ghosts
Premier Bone and Joint Centers will be handing out free boo-tastic goodie bags for your little skeletons. Not sure what the goodie bags will consist of exactly but, I hope it's not just milk because... you know... calcium? Promoting good bones? But, I personally love milk, so I would love it anyway, just not sure if the young ones would have the same thoughts. But if they do give out candies, they're gonna be giving the dentists some businesses.
Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying ‘Perennial Pirates’ Who Vandalized Planters
[video width="568" height="320" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/99/files/2022/10/attachment-22-61300.mp4"][/video]. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of "perennial pirates" who were caught on camera vandalizing the planters behind the Paramount Cafe at 1607 Capitol Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on...
Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession
A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
Cheyenne Festival To Offer Haunted Ghost Hunts Of Atlas Theater
Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
Larimer County Man Facing Attempted Murder, Menacing Charges
A 46-year-old Colorado man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder and felony menacing in connection with an Oct. 8 incident in Wellington. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began a little before 3:30 p.m. on October 8 when a man called the Larimer County 911 and told them he had killed a woman and a child.
Cheyenne Police Announce Trunk Or Treat Event Later This Month
The Cheyenne Police Department has announced a Trunk or Treat event for October 28. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, the event will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Center at 415 West 18th street.
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office: Drug Trafficking Group ‘Dismantled’
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force says a recent investigation and resulting arrests have ''dismantled" a drug ring specializing in cocaine that had been trafficking drugs in northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and other communities in the area. That's according to a task force media release posted on the...
