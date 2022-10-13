Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 17
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on October 17. Following weeks of torment and stalking, Dexter Lumis finally stepped into the ring for a match against the man he has been targeting, The Miz. Seth Rollins only just won the United States title from Bobby Lashley...
Bleacher Report
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Announced for 2022 WWE Crown Jewel
After their heated confrontation on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley won't have to wait too long to settle their differences in the ring. WWE announced that Lashley and Lesnar will face each other at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia...
Bleacher Report
SmackDown Stacks Roster, Lesnar vs. Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel, More Quick Takes
In a relatively short span of time, SmackDown has gone from one of WWE's worst weekly outings to a breath of fresh air thanks to all of the exciting additions to the roster recently. The last week alone saw Bray Wyatt, LA Knight and Santos Escobar all join the blue...
Bleacher Report
UFC Fighters to Be Prohibited from Placing Bets on Any UFC Fight
UFC amended its athlete conduct policy to ban contracted fighters from betting on UFC fights, according to MMA insider Ariel Helwani. "In light of clear direction that we have received from regulators responsible for the regulated sports betting industry in the United States, we are compelled at this time to recognize in the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy certain restrictions relating to wagering by our athletes, members of their teams and certain others," the company said.
Comments / 0