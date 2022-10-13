UFC amended its athlete conduct policy to ban contracted fighters from betting on UFC fights, according to MMA insider Ariel Helwani. "In light of clear direction that we have received from regulators responsible for the regulated sports betting industry in the United States, we are compelled at this time to recognize in the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy certain restrictions relating to wagering by our athletes, members of their teams and certain others," the company said.

