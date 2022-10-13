ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Fall Recycling Event will be at Tyee High School on Saturday, Oct. 22

 4 days ago
The annual Fall Recycling Event – which provides a quick and easy way to get rid of hard to recycle items – will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

This event will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Tyee High School (map below).

Materials that will be collected for free include:

  • Secure document shredding
  • Scrap metal
  • Porcelain
  • Motor oil
  • Tires
  • Anti-freeze
  • Household goods
  • Styrofoam
  • Plastic bags
  • Batteries
  • CFL light Bulbs
  • Electronics
  • Plastic film and paint, including latex, oil based and stains/varnish

They will also accept mattresses, freezers and refrigerators for a small fee.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2124312937749353/

Tyee High is located at 4424 S. 188th Street, Seatac, WA 98188-5028:

