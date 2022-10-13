Fall Recycling Event will be at Tyee High School on Saturday, Oct. 22

The annual Fall Recycling Event – which provides a quick and easy way to get rid of hard to recycle items – will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

This event will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Tyee High School (map below).

Materials that will be collected for free include:

Secure document shredding

Scrap metal

Porcelain

Motor oil

Tires

Anti-freeze

Household goods

Styrofoam

Plastic bags

Batteries

CFL light Bulbs

Electronics

Plastic film and paint, including latex, oil based and stains/varnish

They will also accept mattresses, freezers and refrigerators for a small fee.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2124312937749353/

Tyee High is located at 4424 S. 188th Street, Seatac, WA 98188-5028: