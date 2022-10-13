WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the DC Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help identifying suspects that assaulted a man and pointed a gun at him in Northeast, D.C on Wednesday night. This incident took place on the 3600 block of Jay Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from multiple injuries. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the initial investigation revealed that “during the assault, a weapon was brandished towards the victim.” A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you The post D.C. Suspects Assault, Point Gun At Man appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO