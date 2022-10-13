ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
Crook steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside

WASHINGTON - A thief in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it, according to police. Authorities confirmed the theft took place near 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast, D.C. After the driver crashed the vehicle on I-295 near East Capitol Street, police arrested...
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige

WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A verbal altercation between two men escalated into a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He then left the scene. This incident happened at approximately 5:18 pm on the 3100 Block of 16th Street. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 30-year-old Renard Richardson, of DC, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man has died after he was shot in Southeast, D.C., according to police. A 32-year-old named Jamontate Brown, of no fixed address was identified as the man killed. The shooting took place just past midnight on Sunday, when police responded to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road to respond to a report of gunshots. Officers found Brown suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring

A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
D.C. Suspects Assault, Point Gun At Man

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the DC Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help identifying suspects that assaulted a man and pointed a gun at him in Northeast, D.C on Wednesday night. This incident took place on the 3600 block of Jay Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from multiple injuries. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the initial investigation revealed that “during the assault, a weapon was brandished towards the victim.” A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you The post D.C. Suspects Assault, Point Gun At Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four adults dead in Woodbridge shooting: police

WASHINGTON - Two adult men and two adult women were found dead inside a residence on Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA after a shooting Monday afternoon, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Prince William County police detectives have identified an adult male as a person of interest in...
No injuries after shots fired on Duke Street Sunday night

There were no injuries after shots were fired in the West End on Sunday night (October 16). Police reported the incident at 8:35 p.m. in the 4100 block of Duke Street. The incident occurred near single family homes in the area of the intersection of Duke and S. French Street.
