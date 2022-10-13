Read full article on original website
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
WJLA
Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
fox5dc.com
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured in DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
Police In Maryland ID 14-Year-Old Found With Fatal Bullet Wound At Frederick Apartment
Police are investigating in Maryland after a teenager was found shot and killed in Frederick County, according to officials. Kaimani Andre Dove, 14, was found by members of the Frederick Police Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick, investigators say.
fox5dc.com
Crook steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside
WASHINGTON - A thief in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it, according to police. Authorities confirmed the theft took place near 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast, D.C. After the driver crashed the vehicle on I-295 near East Capitol Street, police arrested...
fox5dc.com
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige
WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
fox5dc.com
Multiple suspects sought in DC assault, police say; $10K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say assaulted a man last week in D.C. Police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the northeast where they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries. The man was transported to a local...
D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A verbal altercation between two men escalated into a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He then left the scene. This incident happened at approximately 5:18 pm on the 3100 Block of 16th Street. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 30-year-old Renard Richardson, of DC, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man has died after he was shot in Southeast, D.C., according to police. A 32-year-old named Jamontate Brown, of no fixed address was identified as the man killed. The shooting took place just past midnight on Sunday, when police responded to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road to respond to a report of gunshots. Officers found Brown suffering from gunshot wounds.
mymcmedia.org
Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring
A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
Wbaltv.com
14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
D.C. Suspects Assault, Point Gun At Man
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the DC Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help identifying suspects that assaulted a man and pointed a gun at him in Northeast, D.C on Wednesday night. This incident took place on the 3600 block of Jay Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from multiple injuries. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the initial investigation revealed that “during the assault, a weapon was brandished towards the victim.” A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you The post D.C. Suspects Assault, Point Gun At Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Four adults dead in Woodbridge shooting: police
WASHINGTON - Two adult men and two adult women were found dead inside a residence on Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA after a shooting Monday afternoon, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Prince William County police detectives have identified an adult male as a person of interest in...
fox5dc.com
Shooting investigation underway after 4 found dead in Woodbridge
Four adults were located deceased inside a residence in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to the Prince William County police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis reports from the scene of the shooting on Mansfield Court.
Four Killed In Mass Shooting In Prince William, Suspect At Large (DEVELOPING)
A shooting suspect is at large after four people were found shot to death in a Virginia home, police say. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 to a reported shooting in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court in Woodbridge.
Paw-some: Puppy Reunited With Owner After Being Stolen At Gunpoint In DC
It was a happy reunion for a dog owner in Washington, DC as he was reunited with a puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery last week. On Monday, Oct. 17, the DC Police Department announced that Genesis has been located - though her captors remain at large - and returned to its owner safely.
alxnow.com
No injuries after shots fired on Duke Street Sunday night
There were no injuries after shots were fired in the West End on Sunday night (October 16). Police reported the incident at 8:35 p.m. in the 4100 block of Duke Street. The incident occurred near single family homes in the area of the intersection of Duke and S. French Street.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
