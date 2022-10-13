Read full article on original website
Related
Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy
Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
wtvy.com
Enterprise @ Opelika | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Opelika. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
WSFA
Montgomery panhandling campaign asking for donations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since the capital city launched their new Give Smart Montgomery campaign aimed at tackling panhandlers. Thousands of dollars have been donated, but the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) says they need more nonprofits to apply for the grant money to help these individuals.
Troy Messenger
It’s Pike County Fair Time!
The nip in the air let’s us know that the Pike County fair is just around the corner. Actually, it’s even closer than that, said Kathy Sneed, publicity chair for the sponsoring Troy Shrine Club. The 2022 Pike County Fair gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 18...
Tuberville addresses remarks made at Nevada rally: ‘The issue is crime, not race’
"The issue is crime, not race," Tuberville said through a spokesperson on Monday.
Tuskegee native, Baltimore pastor to Tuberville: ‘Criminals were the ones who enslaved the Black people’
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
WSFA
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
WSFA
Coach Terrence Vaughn wears many hats at Brewbaker Middle School
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Terrence Vaughn has been at Brewbaker Middle School for 19 years now. He’s a baseball coach, football coach, physical education teacher and athletic director. While he wear many hats and has a lot of titles, Vaughn said it’s all rewarding. “Usually you don’t see...
5 Alabama commits, 3 Auburn commits headline Alabama All-Star roster
Five Alabama commits and three Auburn commits headline Alabama’s roster for the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic. The game will be played Dec. 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Alabama commits selected to the squad are Florence DB Jahlil...
WSFA
Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.
WSFA
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
WSFA
Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning
The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
WSFA
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
WSFA
Montgomery police locate missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’
Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
GOP candidate falsely accuses Alabama Democrats of redrawing districts in “dark of the night”
A campaign flyer circulating in Spanish Fort accuses Democratic lawmakers in Montgomery of redrawing legislative districts to shift portions of a fast-growing, Republican-leaning city on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County into a Democratic district. The flyer in question promotes the candidacy of Republican Pete Riehm, who is looking to...
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
“They paid you too much,” Allison remembers the school system employee telling her.
