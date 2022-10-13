ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

AL.com

Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy

Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Enterprise @ Opelika | 2022 Week 8

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Opelika. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery panhandling campaign asking for donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since the capital city launched their new Give Smart Montgomery campaign aimed at tackling panhandlers. Thousands of dollars have been donated, but the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) says they need more nonprofits to apply for the grant money to help these individuals.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

It’s Pike County Fair Time!

The nip in the air let’s us know that the Pike County fair is just around the corner. Actually, it’s even closer than that, said Kathy Sneed, publicity chair for the sponsoring Troy Shrine Club. The 2022 Pike County Fair gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 18...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Coach Terrence Vaughn wears many hats at Brewbaker Middle School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Terrence Vaughn has been at Brewbaker Middle School for 19 years now. He’s a baseball coach, football coach, physical education teacher and athletic director. While he wear many hats and has a lot of titles, Vaughn said it’s all rewarding. “Usually you don’t see...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama commits, 3 Auburn commits headline Alabama All-Star roster

Five Alabama commits and three Auburn commits headline Alabama’s roster for the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic. The game will be played Dec. 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Alabama commits selected to the squad are Florence DB Jahlil...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Warming center to open as cold front moves across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has announced it will open a warming center as a cold front makes its way across Alabama. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, a warming center will open at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing. Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone who needs shelter from freezing temperatures.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police locate missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
New Pittsburgh Courier

‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’

Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
MONTGOMERY, AL

