Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
Sylvester Stallone Builds Criminal Empire in New ‘Tulsa King’ Trailer (VIDEO)
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone as a New York Mafia capo sent to set up shop in Oklahoma. The teaser (watch below), which debuted during Sunday’s (October 16) Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS, shows Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi as he’s released from prison and relocated to Tulsa to establish criminal operations there. He soon finds that things are very different in the middle of nowhere compared to life in New York City.
tvinsider.com
‘Southern Charm’ Spinoff ‘Southern Hospitality’ Gets Trailer & Premiere Date
Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte has a new spinoff, aptly titled Southern Hospitality. The new reality series will focus on her restaurant business, seemingly following in the footsteps of Lisa Vanderpump to create the Southern version of Vanderpump Rules. All the drama, gossip, and heartbreak found in Bravo’s first restaurant series can be found at Bonaparte’s premiere restaurant (she owns four with her husband), Republic Garden & Lounge.
tvinsider.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Returns in Teaser for the HBO Max Sequel (VIDEO)
The first promo for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas has been unveiled, teasing Peter Billingsley‘s return as Ralphie. A follow-up to the 1983 holiday classic, A Christmas Story Christmas is set to arrive Thursday, November 17, on the streaming platform. While the short tease is just a brief hint at what’s to come, the shots of Ralphie’s home and Billingsley donning his character’s signature glasses are enough to stir up plenty of nostalgia.
tvinsider.com
Mike Schank Dies: Musician and ‘American Movie’ Star Was 53
Mike Schank, a musician best known for his appearance in the cult favorite documentary film American Movie, has died. He was 53. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schank passed away on Thursday, October 13. His close friend, Jackie Bogenberger, revealed that Schank had been battling cancer in recent months. A celebration of life is set to be held on November 12 at the Milwaukee Alano Club, where Schank volunteered for two decades.
tvinsider.com
Simu Liu to Star in Prime Video’s ‘Seven Wonders’ Series Adaptation
Simu Liu will star in Prime Video‘s upcoming action-adventure series Seven Wonders, based on a novel by Ben Mezrich, written for adaptation by Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan) and to be directed by Justin Lin. According to an official logline, the series follows “brilliant botanist-adventurer Dr. Nate Grady...
tvinsider.com
ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ Casts Martin Short, David Alan Grier, Shania Twain & More (PHOTOS)
ABC has announced that Martin Short, Shania Twain, and David Alan Grier will join the cast of its upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Short has been tapped to play Lumière, David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth, and Shania Twain is Mrs. Potts. Alongside the aforementioned stars, additional cast members have also been announced, including Rizwan Manji as Gaston’s loyal sidekick, LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Belle’s father, Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Boss Reveals What Would’ve Happened Next After Series Finale
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chesapeake Shores series finale “All or Nothing at All.”]. Chesapeake Shores has fittingly gone out on a happy note, as we expected from a Hallmark series. A quick recap of where the finale left everyone: Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan...
tvinsider.com
‘DWTS’: Selma Blair Steps Out of Competition, [Spoiler] Lands First 10s (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 5.]. Week 5 of Dancing With the Stars Season 31 kicked off its two-night event with “Stars’ Stories Week: Most Memorable Year.” In the Monday, October 17 episode, the 12 remaining couples performed emotional routines that best represented the most impactful years of their lives, and it marked an emotional evening for Selma Blair, whose health concerns caused her to step out of the competition. She has been competing while living with multiple sclerosis, but the dancing has caused too much stress on her bones, the star explained. As a result, no one was eliminated. Their scores tonight will be added to the scores in tomorrow’s live show.
tvinsider.com
‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Keisha Castle-Hughes on How Hana’s Agent Instincts Lead to Her Kidnapping
To find their missing teammate in the October 18 episode of FBI: Most Wanted, the Fugitive Task Force only needs one thing: their missing teammate. In “Chains,” Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) is on her way to visit her sister (Kate Eastman’s Casey) in Connecticut when she’s kidnapped, trying to help a young girl (Evil‘s Dalya Knapp) at a rest stop. Then it’s up to Remy (Dylan McDermott) and the rest of the team to find her before it’s too late.
tvinsider.com
‘The Suspect’ Trailer: Is Aidan Turner’s Doctor a Hero or Killer? (VIDEO)
Is Aidan Turner’s Dr. Joe O’Loughlin a rooftop hero or a sick killer in The Suspect? That’s the question set up by the trailer, which TV Insider can exclusively debut as the five-part thriller comes to Sundance Now and AMC+ on November 3. “All fear can be...
tvinsider.com
HBO Releases Trailer for Explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale (VIDEO)
The end is nigh for the first season of HBO‘s House of the Dragon and the trailer for the Season 1 finale promises an explosive conclusion. “The Greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra, and for your children,” Rhaenys (Eve Best) begins the teaser (watch below). We then see Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and the Targaryens preparing to wage war on the Red Keep. There is also a brief scene of Daemon (Matt Smith) singing to his dragon before swords are drawn and chaos ensues.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll on Vance’s New Relationship, ‘Fireworks’ During 3-Show Crossover & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 20 Episode 5, “Guardian.”]. Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) has been keeping a secret from the team on NCIS: He has a potential girlfriend! Unfortunately, things go sideways in the latest episode. Following a break-in at Vance’s house, Alden Parker...
tvinsider.com
‘The Peripheral’ Co-Creator on the Show’s Line Between Reality & Virtual Reality
Gaming expert Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) is experiencing a timeless kind of terror in Prime Video‘s The Peripheral. While trying out a cutting-edge virtual reality headset that sends her to London in the future, she comes to realize the scene of danger she’s playing a part in isn’t virtual; it’s quite real. And her participation in a crime has put her in grave danger.
tvinsider.com
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 17-23): ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The Peripheral’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 17-23.
tvinsider.com
Essie Davis Lands Role in Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’
Game of Thrones alum Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of David Nicholls’ popular comic romance novel One Day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis will play the mother of lead character Dexter Mayhew, Alison, who was previously portrayed by Patricia Clarkson in the 2002 film adaptation. The White Lotus star Leo Woodall is set to play Dexter, while This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod will portray his love interest, Emma Morley.
tvinsider.com
The Man Behind the Movie Posters, Still Feeding Phil, Awards Time on ‘Monarch,’ ‘Reboot’ Gets Loopy
Turner Classic Movies profiles Joe Caroff, who designed some of the most iconic movie posters and logos you’ve ever hung on your wall. A new season of Somebody Feed Phil features a tribute to world-traveling foodie Phil Rosenthal’s late parents. Fox’s Monarch puts the fictional country-music family in the spotlight during awards season. Hulu’s behind-the-sitcom-scenes comedy Reboot reveals just how hard it can be to loop a line of corny dialogue.
tvinsider.com
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’: Ashley Nicole Black Exits After 3 Seasons
Actor/writer Ashley Nicole Black is leaving HBO‘s A Black Lady Sketch Show after three years. Her exit was announced by show creator/co-star Robin Thede on October 18, the same day the series announced A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 had officially begun production. “We are forever indebted to...
tvinsider.com
Nida Khurshid Explains How Lata Fits Into ‘The Winchesters’ & Hints at the ‘Big, Big’ Bad
[Warning: The following contains plot points from The Winchesters‘ Season 1, Episode 2, “Teach Your Children Well.” So if you don’t want to be spoiled, go harvest yourself some Jasmine for protection.]. The Winchesters got right back at it for its second episode with Mary (Meg...
tvinsider.com
The Baby Sun Rises Again on ‘Teletubbies’ in Netflix Trailer (VIDEO)
Teletubbies is back! The children’s program which originally made a splash in the ’90s is making a big return on television through Netflix and a new trailer is providing a sneak peek at the fun. In an all-new trailer unveiled by the streamer, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and...
tvinsider.com
‘La Brea’: Natalie Zea Teases Ominous Fog in Season 2’s Weather Episode
It’s far from misty memories being made in 10,000 B.C. this week as an ominous fog shrouds the clearing where scrappy Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her fellow survivors have been camping out since falling through a sinkhole in modern-day L.A. “This is Season 2’s ‘weather episode,’” explains the...
Comments / 0