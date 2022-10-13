[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 5.]. Week 5 of Dancing With the Stars Season 31 kicked off its two-night event with “Stars’ Stories Week: Most Memorable Year.” In the Monday, October 17 episode, the 12 remaining couples performed emotional routines that best represented the most impactful years of their lives, and it marked an emotional evening for Selma Blair, whose health concerns caused her to step out of the competition. She has been competing while living with multiple sclerosis, but the dancing has caused too much stress on her bones, the star explained. As a result, no one was eliminated. Their scores tonight will be added to the scores in tomorrow’s live show.

